Southeastern football picked 11th in the GAC preseason poll

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State will head into the 2021 football season carrying the underdog role after being picked 11th in the Great American Conference Preseason Poll.

The Savage Storm are coming off a year without a traditional season due to COVID-19, instead only participating in spring scrimmages against Midwestern State, Northeastern State and Emporia State. In 2019 the Storm finished went 1-10.

Southeastern picked up 31 points in the poll and finished ahead of Southern Nazarene. The Storm were six points behind Southwestern Oklahoma State while Northwestern Oklahoma State was in ninth with 42 points.

Ouachita Baptist enters as the favorite with 116 points and seven first-place votes, while Harding was right behind with 114 points and four first-place nods.

Henderson State was third and picked up the remaining first-place vote, followed by Oklahoma Baptist, Southern Arkansas, East Central, Arkansas-Monticello and Arkansas Tech.

Southeastern opens its season at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Arkansas Tech.