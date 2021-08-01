12 AC men's water polo players earn academic honors

Herald Democrat

The Austin College men's water polo team collected a dozen national academic honors by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches.

The ACWPC has three tiers of recognition with those earning Outstanding honors achieving a grade-point-average between 3.71 and 4.0, those earning Superior recognition boasting a GPA between 3.41 and 3.7, and a GPA between 3.2 and 3.4 being named to the Excellent tier.

Juniors Will Koelzer, Brett Skinner and Kyle Brown, sophomores Zach Griffith and Cade Griffith and freshman Nik Koelzer were named to the Outstanding tier while juniors Dylan Laventure, Taiton Fox and Tanner O'Dwyer as well as freshman Alan Rosenberg were named to the Superior tier and juniors Sam Skinner and Andrew Pope were named to the Excellent tier.