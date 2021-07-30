Bearcats infielder Bethel named TSWA 5A honorable mention all-state

Herald Democrat

Sherman senior third baseman Tate Bethel was a Class 5A honorable mention all-state selection for the 2021 season by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

It is the last honor of Bethel’s final season for the Bearcats, when the Grayson signee hit .433 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 24 RBI, 21 runs, eight steals and 14 walks. He was the District 10-5A Offensive Player of the Year, and the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association named him a third-team all-state pick and an All-Star.

Gregory-Portland senior pitcher Malachi Lott and Barbers Hill senior shortstop Cameron Cauley shared Class 5A Player of the Year honors and Barbers Hill David Denny was the 5A Coach of the Year.