J.B. Webb — The water lasts forever and the adventure never ends

To my readers who might have wondered if I had quit writing after a no show in the paper last week the answer is no: I just had a bunch of things happen that had to be taken care of. Poor old Tombstone has been in the garage so long she had to be having visions of the old boat bone yard coming for her. Charlie also had some things to do so fishing took a back burner to life.

This is Texas and you all know how cool the days have been. Fishing is being done early by the guides and the few bass boats on the water. I know even if I could have gone, I’d have to ponder on it. I love fishing but sometimes you have to make like an armadillo and dig things up.

I got a strong idea if I didn’t get some building done, I might not see the next day. This was taken care of. Flowers are pretty but they need a lot of work and since I’m expendable I was sent in to pull a bunch of plants that might have been mixed with poison ivy. I’m not allergic to it. Susan is very allergic and was standing outside the bed and making sure I only got the ones she wanted taken out. Now I’m back on the water.

This time of year, if you want comfortable fishing then night time is the right time. I called Charlie and we decided Tuesday night would be a good time to go. Now Charlie, as far as I know, has never gone night fishing for bass.

We launched and headed out for the cliffs toward the dam. I’m glad I have two tanks because as we passed Grandpappy I ran out of gas. Now before any of you say "don’t you have a gauge?" I don’t; the rat chewed that wire in two and I never bothered to fix it.

I just keep a record of when and in what tank I put gas. Works just as well or maybe better. By not re-running new wires to everything I only did the basics and now Tombstone and me are both old school but he runs and I drive.

Now if you go night fishing, it’s a good idea to get there before dark and look over the area you are going to fish. It was dark when we got there. I hadn’t thought about how the high water might affect the fishing.

After dark make sure your running lights are on. I got a $75 lesson from a nice judge who reduced the charge by half a few years ago because I was fishing with them off to see better.

Other things to consider is have a good spotlight and insect spray, even though there are bats along the rocks that will bomb you for a mosquito. Charlie and I fished down the bank. I had told him what lures to use. He didn’t go for my advice and was using his Top water in the dark and caught a Kentucky bass.

I have never used a top water after it gets dark. We fished on and in the dark a new problem arose: the lake is high and there are a lot of things in the water that generally are not there. As we fished Charlie was quiet — this generally means things aren’t going well.

We fished on and as we came up on a point that is usually out of the water, he was slow on the jerk and from the splash he missed a nice fish. We moved on down the lake to a new point I like. The wind had fair-size waves crashing in on the rocks. Now with the lake up, there is a lot of buck brush in the water. Yours truly threw a crank bait he was fond of into a big bush. I was determined to get it back so I got right in amongst them.

Now the bush kept me from being washed up on the bank and I finally fought my way up to where I could reach my lure, the high water was a help this time. This was a lot more exciting than I make it sound; we were busy. The moon never made it out so we decided to go another day and went in. It was a typical Charlie and Webb trip as one time he had line wrapped around everything in the boat.

After the heat of Tuesday, the night was nice. Don’t stay at home this summer. Night-time fishing is an experience everyone should try.

Three rules I can give you that have worked for me over the years: three rods on the deck are ample. Have a personal light on your cap or hat. Watch out for your partner and don’t catch him.

Our trip was nothing to brag about, just one fish and one strike. I write these as they happen and that was it. We plan on going again but it was a comfortable, fun-filled night. Charlie caught his fish and the one he missed on a Heddon Black Chugger. I lost a War Eagle Black Spinner bait to a big rock. I think the high water has given the bass more places to hide.

Next time I go night fishing the lake is going to have to be lower; this should pull the fish back into their old spots. I hope these tips give you an idea of what to take if you decide to try. It’s called fishing, not catching, so you are going to have nights and days like this.