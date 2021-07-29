Gunter, Whitesboro lead TSWA 3A all-state baseball

Herald Democrat

State semifinalist Gunter was joined by Whitesboro in having four players recognized on the Class 3A all-state baseball team by the Texas Sports Writers Association for the 2021 season.

Gunter had a pair of second-team all-state selections as junior Cooper Wade was picked at relief pitcher and freshman Cade Dodson was chosen at third base.

Wade was 3-0 with a 0.39 earned run average and 38 strikeouts in 54 innings.

Dodson had a .360 batting average with 10 doubles, five triples, 32 RBI, 20 steals and 18 walks.

Tigers ace Isaac Villanueva was on the third team after going 9-2 with a 0.92 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 83.2 innings.

Senior outfielder Garrett Vogel rounded out the Gunter choices as an honorable mention pick. He hit .331 with five doubles, three triples, two homers, 31 RBI, 27 steals and 24 walks.

Gunter lost to eventual champion Malakoff, 4-3, in the semifinals. Malakoff swept the individual honors as senior outfielder Brandon Nations was named the Player of the Year and John Adair was the Coach of the Year.

Whitesboro sophomore Mac Harper was a first-team all-state selection at relief pitcher after totaling a 5-1 record with four saves, a 0.91 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 46 innings.

The Bearcats had three honorable mention choices — junior Jacob Smith at catcher, sophomore Jace Sanders at second base and sophomore Greyson Ledbetter at third base.

Smith batted .348 with nine doubles, stole 27 bases, scored 39 runs and threw out 17 runners to go with five pickoffs.

Sanders hit .412 with six doubles, 28 RBI and scored 30 runs.

Ledbetter had a .329 average with two homers, 20 RBI, 18 walks and scored 29 times.

Pottsboro senior catcher Jackson Lipscomb and Bells senior shortstop Tanner Carter were also named honorable mention all-state.

Lipscomb batted .415 with nine doubles, four homers, 38 RBI, 12 steals and 27 runs.

Carter hit .436 with 12 doubles, four triples, seven homers, 37 RBI, 18 walks, 20 steals and 40 runs.