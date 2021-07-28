Bells' Carter signs to play baseball for Western Texas

BELLS — In the middle of all the Panthers’ success the past couple of seasons, whether on the gridiron, the court or the diamond, you would find Tanner Carter playing a pivotal role.

And because of that, there was little time to rest for the Bells standout. From two-a-days in early August to the latter stages of May, there was only a rare day off as Carter seamlessly went from football to basketball to baseball.

Within each season he was making a huge impact. A two-way starter and first-team all-district pick in football. The Most Valuable Player in 11-3A in leading the Panthers to a district hoops crown. And then the shortstop was the MVP in baseball as the Panthers grabbed a share of the 11-3A crown, along with Gunter and Pottsboro, on the way to finishing with a 24-10 record after a series loss to Grandview in the area round.

“You had two teams — Pottsboro is always good and Gunter is dominant. We wanted to be a part of that,” Carter said. “We put some wins together and when you get something rolling, you don’t want it to stop.”

Carter decided to stick with his success on the diamond as he heads to the next level after signing his letter of intent to play for Western Texas College.

“Ever since freshman year when we went deep in the playoffs, I knew I really loved baseball,” Carter said. “I would not be the athlete I am if I had just played baseball. I wanted to live in the moment and when you’re committed to your team, you don’t want to stop doing something.”

He committed to the the junior college in Snyder earlier this month over Paris Junior College and Northeast Texas College.

“I had a good summer and Western reached out to me,” Carter said. “Snyder’s a small town. Bells is a small town. I enjoyed the environment. They like the way I swing it.”

This past season Carter hit .436 with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 37 RBI, walked 18 times and stole two bases. On the mound he went 3-3 with a save and a 2.57 earned run average with 41 strikeouts in 30 innings.

In addition to being the unanimous MVP in 11-3A, Carter was named second-team Class 3A all-state by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, honorable mention all-state by the Texas Sports Writers Association and a Class 1A-4A North Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star.

The early part of his high school career saw him sidelined for almost his entire sophomore year. Carter tore his Achilles tendon right before two-a-days and was out until pitching one game in the baseball playoffs. But he bounced back in a big way, regardless of the season.

“It was always in the back of my mind — am I going to be able to be the athlete I could be? You see Olympic athletes and professional athletes and they don’t come back the same.” Carter said. “I was thankful the physical therapist was able to get me to be able to perform like I have.”

Western Texas College went 14-31 overall and 4-20 in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference this past spring. The Westerners were 9-11 overall and 3-1 in conference action in 2020 when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m going to go to the school where I can move on to the four-year school I want,” Carter said. “Everybody wants to go on and play Division I, Division II baseball. It’s going to be a new experience and I’m excited for it.”