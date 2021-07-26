Herald Democrat

Austin College rounds out the football coaching staff

The Austin College athletics department announced that Stephen Barrett and Zach Turner have been added to the football coaching staff.

Barrett most recently serving as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia after serving as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Carencro High School in Louisiana from 2010 until 2020.

Barrett is a 2007 graduate of McNeese State University, where he also received his master’s degree in 2008. In addition to his work with football, he was also the head track and field coach at Carencro.

Turner was at Glenville State College in West Virginia, where he worked as a defensive backs coach as well as a tight ends coach. Turner is a 2017 graduate of West Virginia University, and during his time in Morgantown he worked as both the quarterbacks coach and safeties coach at University High School.

Turner also worked with the defensive line at Glenville State, in addition to his work as a recruiter and with the program’s strength and conditioning program.