Herald Democrat

Austin College announces Choung as assistant athletic trainer

The Austin College athletics department has added Woocheol Choung as its assistant athletic trainer.

Choung takes over the role following the promotion of Kelsey Warren to be AC's head athletic trainer. He is a 2019 graduate of Weber State University, and recently received his master’s degree from Texas State University. He also received a degree from Woosong University in Daejeon, Korea in 2013.

While studying at Texas State, Choung worked as an assistant athletic trainer and fitness coach at the Austin Tennis Academy, as well as serving as a graduate research assistant. He worked as a student athletic trainer at Weber State, primarily working with sports such as softball, basketball and volleyball.