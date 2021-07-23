Denison's Ruebeck transfers to Kansas State after two seasons at OU

Herald Democrat

Denison native and University of Oklahoma pitcher Christian Ruebeck announced he has transferred but will stay in the Big 12 after landing at Kansas State with three years of eligibility remaining.

Ruebeck, who had entered the transfer portal earlier this off-season after his redshirt freshman year, was 0-1 with a 10.38 earned run average and 14 strikeouts and 10 walks across 13 innings.

He appeared in 12 games and made one start while the Sooners finished 27-28 overall.

In his first year on the Oklahoma staff, he threw three and a third innings in four appearances with six strikeouts, a walk and a 5.40 ERA.

Kansas State finished 34-23 after a loss against TCU in the Big 12 semifinals.