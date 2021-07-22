Herald Democrat

Sherman football 2021 season ticket information released

The Sherman ISD has announced its process for season ticket holders to follow for the 2021 football season.

Current season ticket holders will receive an email on August 2 from HomeTown Tickets with a code to purchase the seats they previously had in the 2019 season.

Purchasing those tickets will be done from August 2-6 at www.shsbearcats.net or the Sherman Athletics app.

Those current season ticket holders who don't receive an email can get their code from the SHS athletic office at 903-891-6453.

From August 9-11 there will be a chance for those to either add or remove tickets for the current season package, which can be done by contacting the athletic office.

The dates for those wishing to become season ticket holders are August 12-13, 16 and 18 and can be done by contacting the SHS athletic office at 903-891-6453.

General admission tickets for the 123rd Battle of the Ax to kick off the season at Bearcat Stadium on August 27 will go on sale on August 23. More information on those seats will be available soon.