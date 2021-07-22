Lady Vikings infielder Sanders headed to Midwestern State

Herald Democrat

Grayson shortstop Maci Sanders has signed to continue her softball career at Division II Midwestern State.

Sanders, who was an honorable mention North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference selection, had a .360 batting average with three home runs, 32 RBI and 28 stolen bases in helping the Lady Vikings to the best season in school history.

Grayson went 49-7 and finished as the national runner-up after it won the NTJCAC Tournament title and reached the JUCO Softball World Series for the first time.