Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Calendar

July 20-23 – ICAST Fishing Trade Show in Orlando, Fla.

July 23-24 – Texas Ducks Unlimited State Convention in Corpus Christi.

July 25 - JC Outdoors Spring Teams Division Championship on Lake Texoma out of Alberta Creek Resort & Marina. For information, call (214) 773-5451 or visit www.jcoutdoors.com .

Aug. 7 - Future Bass Team Trail Tournament on Lake Texoma out of Alberta Creek Resort & Marina. For information, call Joe Copeland at (580) 504-7320 or visit www.futurebasstrails.com .

Aug. 26 – Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Ranch 82.

Aug. 28 – Celina Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Rock Creek Ranch in McKinney.

Sept. 1 – Application deadline for 2021 Hagerman NWR archery deer hunts. To apply, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing/hunt-category-details.phtml?OCat=NAD .

Sept. 1-Oct. 31 –Oklahoma dove season first split.

Sept. 1-Nov. 12 – Texas North Zone dove hunting first split.

Sept. 11-20 – Oklahoma special resident Canada goose season.

Sept. 11-26 - Texas early teal season.

Sept. 11-26 - Texas early Canada goose season.

Sept. 11-26 – Oklahoma early teal season.

Oct. 1-Jan. 15 – Oklahoma archery deer season.

Oct. 2-Nov. 5 - Texas archery deer season.

Oct. 2-17 - Texas pronghorn antelope season.

Oct. 14 – Bryan County Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Choctaw Casino.

Oct. 19 – Texoma Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Loy Lake Park’s Mayor Arena.

Oct. 23-31 – Oklahoma muzzleloader deer season.

Oct. 30-Feb. 27 – Texas quail hunting season.

Oct. 31-Dec. 14 – Oklahoma woodcock season.

Nov. 6-Jan. 2 – Texas North Zone general whitetail season.

Nov. 6-Jan. 2 – General whitetail season in Grayson and Collin Counties with the means and method of take restricted to lawful archery and crossbow gear.

Nov. 6-Jan. 16 – Texas South Zone general whitetail season.

Nov. 13-28 - Texas North Zone duck season first split.

Nov. 13-28 – Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season first split.

Nov. 13-Feb. 15 – Oklahoma quail season.

Nov. 20-Dec. 5 – Oklahoma gun deer season.

Dec. 1-29 – Oklahoma dove season second split.

Dec. 4-Jan. 30 – Texas North Zone duck season second split.

Dec. 4-Jan. 30 – Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season second split.

Dec. 17 - Jan. 2 - Texas North Zone dove hunting second split.

Dec. 18-Jan. 31 – Texas woodcock season.

Notes

TPWD has announced that invasive silver carp have been discovered in Choctaw Creek, a tributary of the Red River approximately 15 miles downstream from Lake Texoma...The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is extending the emergency spotted seatrout regulations in the Laguna Madre for an additional 60 days. These temporary regulation changes for spotted seatrout in the bays and beachfronts of the Upper and Lower Laguna Madre bay systems include: a three fish bag limit, a minimum size length of 17 inches, a maximum size length of 23 inches, and no fish over 23 inches may be retained...The Berkley PowerBait Gilly panfish imitating swimbait took “Best of Show” honors on Thursday at ICAST 2021 in Orlando...

Fishing Reports:

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 80-83 degrees; and the lake is 6.40 feet high. TPWD says that sriped bass are good on live bait, topwaters and swimbaits fished in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are good for those fishing bladed spinnerbaits, Shakyhead jigs, crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles...

Tip of the Week

Want to catch a big bass in the dead of summer? Then throw tpwatets into shaded areas early and late in the day. Good baits include Zara Spooks, Pop-R’s, buzzbaits, and hollow bodied frogs.