Tioga has plenty of new faces in charge

The Tioga athletic department got almost a full makeover with all but one head coaching position being changed since last year.

Some of those moves have a shade of black and gold as athletic director and football coach Chad Rogers filled the vacancies with familiar faces from his time at Denison.

Rogers left DHS to take over at Tioga in early February and while the school year was coming to a close, there were openings he needed to take care of, namely the lead coach of every sport except for cross country and girls track head coach Callie Reedy.

Andrea Osbourn was hired to lead the volleyball program.

She was at Denison for the past two years as an assistant volleyball and track coach in her second stint with the DISD. She had been a coach within the district starting in 2003 and was the Middle School Girls Athletic Coordinator from 2006-11 when she stepped away from teaching and coaching for four years.

She returned to both in 2015 at Tom Bean before going to back to Denison.

Osbourn also had stops at Pottsboro twice — 1999-2000 and 2001-02 — around a year at Whitesboro and a season in Bonham before first stretch at Denison.

Osbourn replaces Mindy Patton, who is leaving after her husband, Cody, was reassigned as the head football coach.

Patton guided the Lady Bulldogs to the playoffs the last six seasons, including winning the Class 1A state championship in 2016 and reaching the region finals in 2015 and 2017 as well. This past season Tioga was third in the district standings and suffered an area-round loss against Bremond after winning its bi-district match over Italy.

Vanessa Wafer was brought aboard to lead girls basketball.

Wafer spent the past seven seasons in the Denison ISD. This past school year she was the head cross-country coach and an assistant for girls basketball and track and field.

From 2015 to 2020 she was at the middle school level and served as the Middle School Girls Athletic Coordinator for 2019-20 before moving up to the high school.

After graduating from Eastern New Mexico University, where she played basketball and competed in track, and serving as a graduated assistant for one season, she began her coaching career as a volleyball, basketball and track assistant at Friona for two years.

Wafer replaces Toni Leverett, who has taken over the girls program at her alma mater Callisburg.

The Lady Bulldogs went 4-22 overall and 2-10 in District 12-2A action. The program has made the playoffs once, during the 2016-17 season.

Adam Wodach becomes the Bulldogs’ third head boys basketball coach in three years.

Wodach replaces Devon English, who went 7-18 overall and 3-9 in 13-2A play in his first season leading the Bulldogs after coming to Tioga from Little Elm, where he was an assistant.

The Bulldogs finished sixth in the district standings and missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Wodach spent the past two years as the head coach at Sunray.

The Bobcats went 15-11 this past season and finished third in District 1-2A before a bi-district loss to region semifinalist Panhandle.

Before that he was an assistant coach for six seasons at Tesoro High School in California.

Chrystal Thomas moved right down the road to become the softball head coach after serving as an assistant at Pilot Point, her alma mater, the past two seasons.

Thomas replaces Kimberly Hargrove, who is now at Brock.

Tioga went 8-9 this past season and 5-7 in District 10-2A to finish fifth in the standings. The program’s two playoff appearances were consecutive trips in 2017 and 2018.

After graduating from the University of North Texas in 2016 after playing at Cisco and Colorado State-Pueblo, Thomas was an assistant at Texarkana Pleasant Grove for two seasons before going to Pilot Point.

In both seasons at Pleasant Grove the Lady Hawks made the playoffs and this past spring at Pilot Point the Lady Bearcats were the District 10-3A runner-up and went 19-11 with an area round loss.

Chance Rogers was named the head golf coach after he spent this past year at Snook in his first coaching position, assisting with football and softball.

The Bulldogs finished ninth in the Class 2A Region II tournament standings.

He played for his father for three years at Denison before graduating in 2015. He went to Southeastern Oklahoma State to play football before stepping away from the game as a player and then graduating from Texas A&M in 2020.

Another former Denison football player, Devon Blanton, is joining the coaching staff after graduating from Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Blanton will take over as the head baseball coach and replaces Chris Armstrong, who will stay with Tioga ISD in a teaching-only position for family reasons.

The Bulldogs won their final two district games and then won the 11-2A tie-breaker contest against Collinsville for the final playoff berth.

Tioga finished 7-14 after being swept by Sam Rayburn in the bi-district round. It was the program’s first playoff appearance in three seasons.

Armstrong was in his first season leading the Bulldogs after Brennan Whitaker left to be the head coach at Hamilton.