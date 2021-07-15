Denison football 2021 season ticket information released

Herald Democrat

The Denison ISD has announced that football season ticket holders may purchase their 2021 digital season tickets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30, at the Denison Senior Citizens Center, which is located at 531 West Chestnut. Paper tickets will be available as needed.

Tickets not picked up by by 4 p.m., Thursday August 5, will be released to those on the upgrade and waiting list. If you are not going to renew your season tickets, please call the Denison athletic department at 903-462-7085.

Those who wish to purchase season tickets or those wanting to upgrade their current tickets must be placed on the waiting list and can do so by calling 903-462-7085 starting on August 2 to request an addition to the list. A new list is started each year.