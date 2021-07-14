Herald Democrat

Nine Southeastern tennis players earn ITA scholar athlete honors

DURANT, Okla. — Five members of the Southeastern women’s tennis program and four players on the Storm men's tennis team have earned ITA Scholar Athlete honors for the 2021 season and both squads were named a Division II All-Academic Team.

To earn a place individually on the list, a student-athlete must carry a 3.50 GPA, while the team must reach or surpass 3.20 GPA to pick up the award.

On the women's side, Diana Budnik, Chantal Lozano, Georgia Hosking, Vanessa Cozamanis and Rachel Routledge were each honored for their performance in the classroom.

Budnik, a business administration and finance double major from France, and Lozano, a health and human performance major from Roma, and Routledge, a health and human performance major from Durant, Okla., are all seniors.

Cozamanis is a junior business major from Australia while Hosking is a sophomore nursing major from South Africa.

On the men's side, Juan Scoppetta, Marcus Del Rosario, Gen Naraya and Diego Orduz were each honored for their performance in the classroom.

Scoppetta is a senior health and human performance major from Argentina while Orduz is a junior health and performance major from Colombia.

Del Rosario, a management major from the Philippines, and Naraya, a graphic design major from Australia, are both freshmen.