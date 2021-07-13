Tom Bean, Gunter lead area TSWA all-state softball picks

Herald Democrat

Three Texoma softball programs had multiple players honored for their 2021 seasons as part of the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state teams.

Gunter and Whitewright had their picks in Class 3A while Tom Bean had its trio chosen in Class 2A.

Tom Bean junior second baseman Emmy Pennell selected first-team all-state. She hit .592 with three homers, 11 doubles, 38 RBI, 16 steals and scored 38 runs.

Senior Bri Yale was a third-team all-state choice at third base and junior Madison Holmes was honorable mention all-state as a utility player. Yale batted .508 with six homers, 32 RBI and 29 runs while Holmes hit .435 with four homers, 14 RBI and 22 steals.

Among Gunter’s three selections in 3A was junior Sarah Beth Jackson, who was named third-team all-state at first base. She hit .453 with 21 RBI.

Junior catcher Hayden Fox, who hit .573 with 23 RBI, and junior outfielder Olivia Eft, who batted .432 with seven doubles and 37 RBI, were both honorable mention selections.

Also earning 3A honorable mention all-state honors were a pair of Whitewright Lady Tigers. Senior Kyleigh Clements, who hit .494 with five homers, 37 RBI, 40 runs, 17 steals and 17 walks, was picked at shortstop and senior Hayden Thompson, who hit .370 with six homers, 29 RBI and also had a 1.25 ERA with eight saves, was named in a utility role.

Bells senior pitcher Alexis Tanguma, who went 19-4 with a 1.88 ERA in 138 innings and hit .456, and Whitesboro junior Karley Wolf, who had a 1.04 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 114 innings while batting .464, were voted honorable mention.

Denison junior pitcher Ashlinn Hamilton was named honorable mention all-state in Class 5A. She had a 2.61 earned run average and 160 strikeouts in 136.1 innings while also hitting .489 with 13 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 43 RBI and scored 38 times.

Van Alstyne junior Kelsie Adams was honorable mention all-state in Class 4A. She was 14-5 with a 2.04 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 116.2 innings while batting .466 with 17 doubles, six triples, six homers 39, RBI and scored 29 times.