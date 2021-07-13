Herald Democrat

Former Vikings infielder Glenn chosen 133rd overall in MLB Draft

Former Grayson College standout Jackson Glenn was selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Glenn, who spent the past three years at Dallas Baptist, was chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first pick of the fifth round, which was 133rd overall. The signing bonus value for that slot is a little more than $422,000.

Although he played second base this base season, he was listed as a third baseman, which he played in 2020, after the Pirates chose him.

Glenn spent two years at Grayson and was a first-team all-region and all-conference selection as a sophomore, when he hit .403 with 14 home runs and 71 RBI.

This past season he helped DBU reach the super regionals by hitting .366 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 55 RBI.