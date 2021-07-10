Bells, Sherman and VA lead THSBCA academic all-state picks

Herald Democrat

Bells led the way with five area players recognized for their achievements in the classroom as members of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association academic all-state team for the 2021 season.

Tanner Carter, Keaton High, Landon Nelson, Hayden Trainor and Hank Weaver were named to the Class 3A team.

Also chosen in 3A were Pottsboro’s Jackson Lipscomb and Titus Lyons and S&S’ Jake Reynolds.

The Sherman trio of Dylan Fine, Gavin Wright and Luke Young were picked in Class 5A.

Van Alstyne also had three players — Jordan Caldwell, Tom Fowler and Conner Loftice — selected in Class 4A.

Tom Bean’s Chase Parsons was selected to the Class 2A team.