Lady Vikings infielder Rodriguez signs with Our Lady of the Lake

Herald Democrat

Grayson third baseman Dominique Rodriguez has signed to continue her softball career at Our Lake of the Lake University, an NAIA program in San Antonio.

Rodriguez, who was a first-team All-North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference selection, had a .374 batting average with 12 home runs and 52 RBI in helping the Lady Vikings to the best season in school history.

Grayson went 49-7 and finished as the national runner-up after it won the NTJCAC Tournament title and reached the JUCO Softball World Series for the first time.