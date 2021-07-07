Herald Democrat

Grayson softball players Stark, Lott head to the next level

After helping the Grayson Lady Vikings to the best season in program history, catcher Cheyenne Stark and pitcher Zoe Lott signed to play with four-year colleges.

Stark is headed to Division I UTEP while Lott will play for Division II Arkansas Tech.

Stark batted .333 and hit 13 home runs, totaled 50 RBI and stole 17 bases this past spring and was a second-team All-North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference selection.

Lott finished with a 2.47 earned run average and 76 strikeouts while also contributing at the plate in a utility role with four home runs. She was a first-team all-NTJCAC pick at pitcher and a second-team all-region selection by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Grayson went 49-7 and finished as the national runner-up after it won the NTJCAC Tournament title and reached the JUCO Softball World Series for the first time.