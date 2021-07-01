Outdoors Notebook — DU TV moves, DUX success and HAAP fishing apps

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Dreaming of cool autumn days, ducks flying south, and the smell of a wet retriever in the duck blind?

Then tune into Sportsman Channel on Saturday, July 3 as the Ducks Unlimited Television (DU TV) show kicks off with new episodes for the 2021 season.

DU TV, which began airing in October 1998, is the longest running waterfowl hunting and conservation show in U.S. television history according to the Memphis, Tenn. based conservation group. The show is produced by Mossy Oak Outdoor Sports and Entertainment (MOOSE), a partnership that began in 2013.

“For 23 seasons, DU TV has brought our audience exciting waterfowl hunts from around North America while showcasing our conservation mission,” said DU chief brand officer Doug Barnes in a news release. “The people and places captured by DU TV cameras are the organization’s strength and the basis for 84 years of unparalleled achievement in wetlands and waterfowl conservation. We are excited to start this new chapter for DU and DU TV.”

The show’s move back to Sportsman Channel this year will anchor the network’s Saturday afternoon wingshooting lineup according to the news release. DU TV airs at 1 p.m. CST and is the top spot on the “Landing Zone presented by Ducks Unlimited” television show block.

“The partnership with Mossy Oak and Ducks Unlimited reunites two keystone brands with the pre-eminent multimedia company in the outdoor industry,” said Monte Daniels, director of programming sales for Outdoor Sportsman Group, which owns Sportsman Channel, Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network, the My Outdoor TV (MOTV) digital streaming platform, and a host of outdoor magazines and websites.

“We come together as leaders in apparel, conservation and media to reach an audience that is unmatched in its dedication to the outdoor lifestyle. This relationship allows our partners to grow their brands by reaching the largest, most targeted enthusiasts in the outdoor space while providing OSG top quality content for its platforms. Together we are stronger.”

In addition to the third quarter DU TV episodes that begin airing this weekend, DU says that a library of DU TV episodes will also be available on the MOTV streaming application.

If you’re interested in keeping up with the latest DU news, visit the organization’s website at www.ducks.org or follow the DU Twitter feed at @DuNews1937. To follow OSG and MOTV news, visit www.outdoorchannelplus.com .

DU Celebrates DUX Success — While no official attendance figures are available yet, Ducks Unlimited officials are smiling after last weekend's inaugural Ducks Unlimited Expo (DUX), presented by Purina Pro Plan last Friday through Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

With nearly 150 exhibitors, DUX attendees were able to see seminars, watch calling contests, gain hands on experience, purchase gear, and hear some of the best in country music during the three-day long DUX expo run.

“Being able to come to an event where you can test out and purchase a new shotgun in the morning, test drive the latest ATVs and trucks in the afternoon and visit with hunting, fishing, and outdoor vendors in between, DUX was an experience like no other,” said DU CEO Adam Putnam, in a news release. “This event allowed us to showcase all things outdoors, while supporting all things conservation.”

While there were a number of celebrities on hand to lure in attendees--from Outdoor Channel TV personality Michael Waddell to RNT duck calling legend and former world champ Jim Ronquest to current Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year points leader Seth Feider to country music great Gary Allan--the real reason for success came thanks to numerous DU volunteers staffing DUX.

“Volunteers are the backbone of Ducks Unlimited. So, it is absolutely no surprise that volunteers lead the charge for this event, making the DUX Expo a huge success,” said current DU Chairman Rogers Hoyt Jr., a former DU president and Uvalde, Texas resident.

TPWD Accepting HAAP Apps — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently began accepting applications from June 21 through August 20 for its new Habitat and Angler Access Program (HAAP).

Earmarked for use by eligible groups like local municipalities, water authorities, educational institutions, and other civic and conservation organizations, funds can be used on public ponds, lakes, reservoirs, streams, and rivers.

Possible projects that can be funded by the HAAP grants include such things as habitat improvements, artificial fish attracting structures, dredging of excessive silt and organic materials, fishing pier improvements, and even construction of non-motorized boat launches for kayaks, canoes, and other small watercraft.

“The Habitat and Angler Access Program is an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate and support partners interested in expanding fishing opportunities and bettering the quality of fisheries for Texans,” said Michael Homer Jr., fisheries biologist for the TPWD Inland Fisheries Division, in a news release.

“The program is intended to identify and implement projects with the highest potential to enhance freshwater fisheries resources and improve bank and shoreline access in public waters.”

To learn more about the HAAP grants, visit www.tpwd.texas.gov .

Gaddis Becomes Oklahoma Wildlife Commission Chair — Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission member and Ada, Okla. resident Leigh Gaddis — currently serving an eight-year long term for District 4 — has been selected as the new chairman for the state’s wildlife commission. According to an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation news release, she is the first woman selected to the position in Sooner State history.

“The outdoors are so important to me and my entire family, and it’s an incredible honor to be able to help support the mission of conserving our vital fish and wildlife resources while expanding opportunities where we (can) enjoy those resources,” said Gaddis in the news release.

“I look forward to working with Department staff to keep outdoor recreation great in this great state I love so much.”