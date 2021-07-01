J.B. Webb — As we hit July, Texoma fishing gets even better

Herald Democrat

I’m kind of disappointed in our local TV stations. With the 93 teams who made the championship round in the Texas Team Tournament Bass Championship going out of Catfish Bay for three days of practice and two days of competition, those 93 boats brought a lot of money to Texoma.

I don’t remember either covering any of it in their nightly news or interview with the Final Day winners. There were quite a few local teams who qualified for this tournament. The winners, Chad Clark and Garrett Seagraves, led both days. On Day 1 they weighed in 20.41 pounds to take the lead and they didn’t have the Saturday big bass.

The 8.40-pound chunk caught by the team of Keith Hamby and Author Tucker put them in fifth place. Sunday they dropped to 31st. The final weigh-in saw Clark and Seagraves bring in another sack that gave them a total of 39.58 pounds and let them pick up a check for $29,800.

Local teams did well also. Tim Cline and Raymond Smith placed eighth while Bruce and John Anderson were 11th. They were the only locals I know for sure who were in the top 20. There were several others just under that were in the money also.

To show you how quick things can happen when you are fishing, the team in fifth place Saturday fell to 31st when the tournament was over. Texoma was generous with only five of the 93 teams not catching a fish. There wasn’t much of a story coverage from TTT that I could find on Baits and Tips if they were interviewed.

From my last few articles, I had tried to give you a current report on Texoma each week. As I write my report each week for some reason known only to the fish, the bass bite has been slow. My never-fail boathouse fishing with a Booyah Spinner Bait only got a few fish.

This week has been hectic for me to say the least. Monday I, not my truck, had to go in for a grease and go that killed the day. Tuesday saw me running around looking for stuff to fix our ramp gate with. Wednesday was already set to take Ginger for her allergy shot.

I can say from talking to the guides I know that fishing is easy now. Big stripers are coming out in numbers not seen in a long time. Some guides are reporting having to throw back double numbers of fish over 20 inches. Slabs, swim baits, live bait and Topwaters seem to be all you need.

If you have never gone fishing and caught big fish, or never been fishing but you want to go, now is the time to book a trip with one of the many guides around the lake. It might not ever get this good again.

You will likely have the chance to invite your friends over for fried fish. The guides furnish you all of the things you need to catch the big fish and then clean them for you when they get you back to the boathouse.

Next on the fishing list: jug lining for catfish is good also. It’s a lazy way to fish — just put out your floats and go find a shade tree, go back to your camp or just go put the boat on the bank and go swimming. About ever hour or two, run the jug line. Some will have cats on them and a few I’ve seen are big.

There is another way of fishing that works now also: work the rocks looking for dark holes in shallow water dropping a hook-on heavy line baited with a good stinky bait dropped in the dark spots can get you a big fish. The last way to catch fish now, which I’m not going to try, is noodling.

I’m too old to be running my arm and hand up in a hole where there may or may not be a big catfish grab it by its gills or pull your arm out with a big catfish holding it in his mouth. There are occasional snakes in the hole. This is a sport I will not play.

With the 4th coming up be careful with your fireworks. There are many places putting on great shows you can see from your cars or boats. Also, I have heard that fireworks have been harder to find and cost more this year. Either way you do it, on your own or at a big show, have a great 4th. Look way back and tell your children why we celebrate this day. There isn’t much history taught in schools now and you might explain to your children what they won’t tell them in schools.