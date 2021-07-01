Gunter, Whitesboro finish in top 10 of Lone Star Cup standings

Herald Democrat

Both Gunter and Whitesboro were in the top 10 of the final 2020-21 University Interscholastic League Lone Star Cup standings.

The Lone Star Cup started during the 1997-98 school year and recognizes six high schools (one in each of the six UIL classes) based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.

Gunter earned a total of 55 points and was seventh in the Class 3A rankings while Whitesboro was right behind with 50 points and tied Bushland for ninth place.

Brock won its third straight 3A Lone Star Cup, finishing with 90 points, just ahead of runner-up Holliday, which had 83. Corpus Christi London and Shallowater tied for third with 68 points.