Denison native Hunt to stay with Hendrix softball as assistant coach

Herald Democrat

CONWAY, Ark. — Denison native Jaydan Hunt, a former National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region second team and All-Southern Athletic Association first-team outfielder for Hendrix College, will stay with the program after being hired as an assistant softball coach and strength and conditioning coach.

"Jaydan is an extremely gifted athlete who left her mark in Hendrix athletics' history in not just one, but two sports," head coach Amy Weaver said. "She is the epitome of what we want in our student-athletes and was a great representative of the college. Now Jaydan has the opportunity to instill those same characteristics in her players and she, without question, will have a tremendous impact on the lives of the athletes she coaches."

Hunt, who also pitched for Hendrix, just wrapped up a four-year career (2018-21) that tied for the most wins by a pitcher and complete games in program history while also ranking second in games started and tying for fourth in appearances. As a hitter, Hunt ranks high on the program's all-time lists — second in triples, walks and stolen base attempts, fourth in slugging percentage and on base percentage, sixth in stolen bases, eighth in batting average and ninth in home runs.

"I am extremely grateful to be given this opportunity to give back to a program that has taught me so much," Hunt said. "I want to help take our program to another level on and off of the field."

Hunt was also a member of the women's track and field team. She was a three-time conference champion — twice (2018, 2019) in the discus and once (2021) in the shot put. Hunt was the 2018 SAA Newcomer of the Year and an All-SAA first team member in 2018, 2019 and 2021.