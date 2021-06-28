Southeastern senior golfer Holifield earns PING all-region honor

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Following his All-Great American Conference honors to end the season, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Jordan Holifield has added an NCAA Division II PING All-Central Region honor to his list of accomplishments.

Holifield, a native of Amarillo, led the Savage Storm in their sixth-place team finish in the GAC Tournament at the end of April, finishing 13th in that event with a four-over 220 for the week.

Over the course of the spring he put together a 72.64 average score over 14 rounds, with every single round counting towards the team score over five tournaments.

Holifield posted a season-best round of 67 at the NSU Golf Classic and over the semester posted six more rounds at par or better.

His best finish was his third-place effort at the NSU Golf Classic.