Gunter, Collinsville lose in early rounds of state 7-on-7 bracket play

Herald Democrat

COLLEGE STATION — The Gunter Tigers lost in the second round of the Division III state 7-on-7 tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Gunter started championship bracket play with a 27-12 victory over Archer City but then came up short in a 20-12 loss to Stratford with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

The Tigers opened the tournament by winning Pool H with a 44-12 win over Corsicana Mildred, a 27-20 win over Albany and a 27-12 win over Eldorado.

On the other side of the bracket, Collinsville lost in the first round with a 33-19 loss against Waskom.

The Pirates, who were at state for the first time, started the tournament with an 0-3 record in Pool G after a 20-13 loss to Dublin, a 25-7 loss to Franklin and a 31-19 loss to Wink.