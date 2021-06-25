2021 All-Texomaland Baseball
Here is the 2021 All-Texomaland Baseball Team, which includes athletes from programs across Texoma:
Tate Bethel, Sr., Sherman
Logan Williams, Jr., Sherman
Drake Dodder, Jr., Sherman
Cam Wheeler, Sr., Denison
Hunter Manning, Sr., Denison
Dakota Howard, Soph., Van Alstyne
Jordan Caldwell, Sr., Van Alstyne
Jacob Smith, Jr., Whitesboro
Paul Griffith, Sr., Whitesboro
Torran Naglestad, Jr., Whitesboro
Parker Pecina, Jr., Howe
Deegan Bement, Soph., Whitewright
Garrett Vogel, Sr., Gunter
Isaac Villanueva, Soph., Gunter
Cade Dodson, Fr., Gunter
Kaden Rigsby, Jr., Gunter
Tanner Carter, Sr., Bells
Landan Morse, Jr., Bells
Landon Nelson, Sr., Bells
Jackson Lipscomb, Sr., Pottsboro
Titus Lyons, Sr., Pottsboro
Lance Pauler, Sr., Tom Bean
Rylan Newman, Fr., Tioga
Colin Barnes, Fr., Collinsville