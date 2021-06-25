Herald Democrat

Here is the 2021 All-Texomaland Baseball Team, which includes athletes from programs across Texoma:

Tate Bethel, Sr., Sherman

Logan Williams, Jr., Sherman

Drake Dodder, Jr., Sherman

Cam Wheeler, Sr., Denison

Hunter Manning, Sr., Denison

Dakota Howard, Soph., Van Alstyne

Jordan Caldwell, Sr., Van Alstyne

Jacob Smith, Jr., Whitesboro

Paul Griffith, Sr., Whitesboro

Torran Naglestad, Jr., Whitesboro

Parker Pecina, Jr., Howe

Deegan Bement, Soph., Whitewright

Garrett Vogel, Sr., Gunter

Isaac Villanueva, Soph., Gunter

Cade Dodson, Fr., Gunter

Kaden Rigsby, Jr., Gunter

Tanner Carter, Sr., Bells

Landan Morse, Jr., Bells

Landon Nelson, Sr., Bells

Jackson Lipscomb, Sr., Pottsboro

Titus Lyons, Sr., Pottsboro

Lance Pauler, Sr., Tom Bean

Rylan Newman, Fr., Tioga

Colin Barnes, Fr., Collinsville