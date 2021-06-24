Gunter wins pool at state 7-on-7; Collinsville goes 0-3

Herald Democrat

COLLEGE STATION — The Gunter Tigers won their pool at the Division III state 7-on-7 tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Gunter went undefeated in Pool H with a 44-12 win over Corsicana Mildred, a 27-20 win over Albany and a 27-12 win over Eldorado.

The Tigers will play Archer City, the fourth-place team in Pool D, to start bracket play.

Collinsville finished 0-3 in Pool G with a 20-13 loss to Dublin, a 25-7 loss to Franklin and a 31-19 loss to Wink. The Pirates will play Waskom, the first-place team in Pool C, to open bracket play.

The opening round of championship bracket play is at 8 a.m. on Friday. Winners play at 9:30 a.m. for a berth in the quarterfinals at 10:15 a.m. The semifinals are at 11:15 a.m. and the championship game is at noon.