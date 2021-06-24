Herald Democrat

Here is the 2021 All-Texomaland Softball Team, which includes athletes from programs across Texoma:

Emma Jones, Sr., Sherman

Bailey Miller, Fr., Sherman

Ashlinn Hamilton, Jr., Denison

Madison Carter, Sr., Denison

Kylie Allen, Sr., Van Alstyne

Kelsie Adams, Jr., Van Alstyne

Tinsley Love, Sr., Van Alstyne

Karley Wolf, Jr., Whitesboro

Olivia Hildebrand, Fr., Whitesboro

Elly Harper, Sr., Whitesboro

Ashlynn Fowler, Jr., S&S

Presley Wilson, Sr., S&S

Alexis Tanguma, Sr., Bells

Mia Moore, Sr., Bells

Gabby Smith, Sr., Bells

Madie Rohre, Jr., Whitewright

Kyleigh Clements, Sr., Whitewright

Hayden Thompson, Sr., Whitewright

Hayden Fox, Jr., Gunter

Olivia Eft, Jr., Gunter

Aly Malone, Soph., Pottsboro

Bri Yale, Sr., Tom Bean

Chloe Farrer, Sr., Tom Bean

Katie Johnson, Soph., Collinsville