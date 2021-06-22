Storm's Scoppetta picks up ITA All-American accolades

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State's Juan Scoppetta closed out the 2021 season by earning Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American honors in singles competition.

Scoppetta becomes the first two-time singles ITA All-American in program history and is the first player to pick up back-to-back All-American honors since David Bryant in 1969 and 1970.

He previously took home ITA singles honors in 2019 and no awards were handed out in 2020 as the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scoppetta, a native of Villa Gobernador Galvez, Argentina, finished the season at 10-7 in singles play overall while playing every match at the number one position. He finished the season ranked No. 15 in singles in Division II and posted a 3-1 record in divisional play and won three of his last four matches.

The criteria for ITA All-America honors include finishing the season in the top 20 of the Oracle/ITA singles rankings and top 10 in the final Oracle/ITA doubles rankings.