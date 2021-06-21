Gunter, Collinsville learn pool opponents for state 7-on-7

Herald Democrat

The state 7-on-7 pool assignments have been released and the two Texoma qualifiers learned their match-ups to determine bracket seeding.

Both Gunter and Collinsville are competing in Division III, which consists of teams from Class 1A through Class 3A Division II, at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

Pool play starts at 1 p.m. on Thursday and bracket play begins at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Collinsville is in Pool G with Dublin, Franklin and Wink.

Gunter is in Pool H with Albany, Eldorado and Corsicana Mildred.