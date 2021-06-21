Former Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball coach Barry dies

Herald Democrat

Brianna Barry, who served as the head volleyball coach for Southeastern Oklahoma State for five seasons, died on Monday morning.

George Washington University, where she worked the previous two years since leaving the Storm, announced the 33-year-old's passing. A cause of death was not disclosed.

She was a graduate assistant at Southeastern in 2013 before being elevated to head coach the following season, a position she held through the 2018 campaign.

Her best year with the Storm was her first one, going 18-14 overall and 10-4 in Great American Conference play and reaching the GAC Tournament semifinals. In 2016, Southeastern went 15-17 but won twice in the conference tourney to reach the championship match.

She compiled a 61-94 record and reached the GAC Tournament in four of her five seasons.

Barry played professionally in Switzerland for three years when she made a move to the coaching ranks.

She was standout player at Florida State and capped her career as the ACC Player of the Year and a second-team All-America selection in 2009.