Sherman names Beasley head volleyball coach

Yolanda Beasley has been hired to lead the Sherman volleyball program and the fresh start for the Lady Bearcats under a new head coach will come in a new gymnasium with an eye towards reaching the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Beasley replaces Chelsea Beal, who stepped down after two seasons.

In her single season at Little Elm, Beasley went 2-14 overall and 0-12 in District 5-6A play. The victories were against Corsicana and Rowlett.

Former Van Alstyne head coach Veronica Mendez is now in charge of the Lady Lobos.

Little Elm hired Beasley last summer from Fort Worth Castleberry, where she served as the girls athletic coordinator and head coach for volleyball and track for 10 years.

During her decade at Castleberry she made the playoffs in each of her final six seasons — with the first appearance in 2014 ending a five-year postseason drought — but never advanced past the bi-district round.

Beasley started her career with stops as an assistant coach at Robinson and Katy Mayde Creek. This will be her 30th year in teaching and coaching with 26 of those coming with volleyball.

She is a Katy Taylor graduate and went on to compete in volleyball and track at Missouri Valley College.

The Lady Bearcats had a 4-17 overall record and were 3-11 in 10-5A action this past fall during a truncated season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The seventh-place finish in district play did include a sweep of rival Denison after the Lady Jackets won both meetings in 2019 and was an improvement over 10-5A results from the prior season.

In Beal’s first year, Sherman opened with seven losses, ended on a 13-match losing streak and went 5-36 overall and 0-10 in district play. The Lady Cats’ quest for a third straight playoff berth, which would have been the longest by the program since four consecutive trips from 2002-05, never got off the ground.

Beal was hired to be a head coach for the first time after serving as an assistant at Frisco Independence for four seasons and was an assistant at Wylie East for eight years before that, dating back to when the school opened.

She replaced Ashley Aleman, whose four-year stretch as Sherman’s head coach has been the longest since Malina Aleman’s nearly decade-long run ended with the 2009 season.

Beasley will be the sixth head coach for the Lady Bearcats in the past 11 seasons. The most successful year during the stretch was in 2017 when Sherman finished 29-11 and lost in the bi-district round against eventual state semifinalist Aledo. It was the program’s first playoff appearance since 2005. The last postseason victory came in 2003 as part of a trip to the region semifinals.

Sherman will remain in District 10-5A with Denison, two-time defending state champion Lovejoy, McKinney North, Prosper Rock Hill, Wylie East, Princeton and The Colony for one more season before the University Interscholastic League will hold realignment in February — which the Lady Cats will be watching intently to see if they can avoid going up to Class 6A, which will be a much more likely scenario for the 2024 cycle.