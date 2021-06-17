Pottsboro native Recer to be part of hoops mission trip

Herald Democrat

After finishing his freshman season at Wayland Baptist University, former Pottsboro basketball standout Jaxon Recer will be participating in a mission trip with Identity Hoops International this summer.

He will be part of a group traveling to the Dominican Republic from July 18-28.

“I cannot think of anything better than playing the game I love and sharing the love of God with people I am playing alongside and those of the Dominican Republic,” Recer said. “I am excited for the opportunity to serve others, learn who Christ can be for me, and deepen my faith, all the while stepping out of my comfort zone.”

Identity Hoops International uses basketball as a platform, along with local churches and missionaries to engage, mentor, disciple and equip young athletes.

They will play against the Dominican National Team and other professional teams during the trip.

Recer also recently received the Coaches Award during WBU’s the end-of-the-year athletic celebration.