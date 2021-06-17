Denison's Looney finishes fourth in 200 fly at Olympic Swim Trials

Herald Democrat

OMAHA, Neb. — Denison native Lindsay Looney closed out her week at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials with a fourth-place finish in the 200 meter butterfly at CHI Health Center Arena.

Looney was attempting to make the United States team that will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games, which start on July 23. The top two finishers in each event earn automatic berths.

The best chance for the 19-year-old Arizona State sophomore came in the 200 meter butterfly, so much so that she did not swim in the 100 meter freestyle because if she would have advanced to the semifinals, they would have been about a half-hour before the 200 fly final.

Looney made a strong push to get fourth with a time of 2:08.40, finishing just ahead of Kelly Pash at 2:08.58.

ASU teammate Hali Flickinger won in 2:05.85 while Regan Smith got the other spot at 2:06.99. Charlotte Hook was third with a time of 2:07.92.

Looney grabbed the eighth and final spot in the final with a time of 2:09.56 in her semifinal. She had advanced to the semifinals in 2:10.66 in her heat, which was the ninth-fasted finish of the prelims.

When she competed at the Trials in 2016, she had a time of 2:15.63 and placed 46th.

Earlier in the trials, she placed 29th in the 200 meter freestyle with a time of 2:01.22. The time to qualify for the semifinals was 2:00.03.

Looney finished 41st in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 1:00.14. The last time to qualify for the semifinals was 59.05 seconds.