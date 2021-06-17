Collinsville hires Jenkins to lead baseball program

Derrick Jenkins didn’t move very far down the road — just into a neighboring district — when he was hired to be the head baseball coach at Collinsville.

His local success was immediately noticed, as was his track record, and the hope is he can do what he has done at just about every stop in the past two decades: win big.

Jenkins replaces his boss, athletic director and head football coach Garrett Patterson, who had stepped in for a one-year stint.

The Pirates came up just short of the playoffs, losing against Tioga, 7-2, in a District 11-2A tie-breaker contest for the fourth and final playoff berth. Collinsville led 2-1 going to the top of the seventh inning but couldn’t hold on before Tioga scored six times to pull out the victory and advance.

Collinsville, which had just one senior in its starting lineup, finished at 7-14 overall and 6-7 in district play. The program did advance to the playoffs in 2019 and 2017 but hasn’t been past the first round since 2004.

Jenkins has plenty of history making deep postseason runs, most recently in his lone season at Lindsay.

The Knights were one victory from the Class 2A state tournament before a 7-0 loss to Bosqueville in the region final to end with a 28-6 record after finishing as the runner-up in District 10-2A.

It would have been his fifth trip to state. He led White Oak to consecutive appearances in 2009 and 2010 and earned a pair of berths at Whitehouse in 2013 and 2016, the first coming with Patrick Mahomes Jr. on the roster.

Jenkins went to Lindsay after the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season at Alto, which went 8-4. The final victory of the season before it was shut down was the 300th career win for Jenkins.

He spent nine seasons at Whitehouse following his success at White Oak with two Class 5A semifinal appearances and compiled a 212-74 record there.

Jenkins started his career as an assistant at White Oak for two years and then went to Terrell, where he was an assistant for two seasons before being the head coach in 2006.

He returned to White Oak in an assistant role for a season before taking over the program in 2008. His final two seasons ended with those Class 2A state semifinal berths and a combined 68-27 record.