Local baseball players selected for THSBCA All-State teams

Five area players earned all-state honors by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association for the 2021 season.

Sherman senior Tate Bethel was a Class 5A third-team selection at third base.

Whitesboro had a pair of honorees in Class 3A. Junior Jacob Smith was a second-team pick at catcher and sophomore Greyson Ledbetter was a second-team pick at third base.

Bells senior Tanner Carter was a third-team choice at shortstop.

In Class 2A, Tom Bean senior Lance Pauler was a third-team selection at catcher.