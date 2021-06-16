Local baseball players selected for THSBCA All-State teams
Herald Democrat
Five area players earned all-state honors by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association for the 2021 season.
Sherman senior Tate Bethel was a Class 5A third-team selection at third base.
Whitesboro had a pair of honorees in Class 3A. Junior Jacob Smith was a second-team pick at catcher and sophomore Greyson Ledbetter was a second-team pick at third base.
Bells senior Tanner Carter was a third-team choice at shortstop.
In Class 2A, Tom Bean senior Lance Pauler was a third-team selection at catcher.