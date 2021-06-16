Grayson hurler Kaderka named NJCAA Pitcher of the Year
Herald Democrat
Dylann Kaderka added yet another honor following the best season in Grayson College softball history as she was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Pitcher of the Year.
Kaderka went 31-4 with a 2.28 earned run average and 212 strikeouts in 202 and two thirds innings pitched as she helped lead the Lady Vikings to a 49-7 record and a national runner-up finish.
She had previously been named a first-team All-American by the NJCAA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.