Sherman hires lead to Howe, Pottsboro baseball openings

When Sherman head baseball coach Chris Anderson filled out his staff following his second season in the Bearcats dugout, the domino effect put two area schools in need of head coaches.

Anderson announced that Ryan Moreau and Josh Rollins would be two of his three new varsity assistants along with the addition of Cole Carter.

Moreau, who was the head coach at Howe, will serve as the head varsity assistant and oversee pitchers and catchers.

Rollins, who was the head coach at Pottsboro, will handle corner infielders and be the JV White head coach.

Carter will work with outfielders and be the JV Maroon head coach.

They join a program that went into the final week of the season in the hunt for a playoff spot but came up one game short, ending fifth in the District 10-5A standings after McKinney North edged Sherman out on the final day of the regular season.

The Bearcats went 13-15 overall and 6-8 in district play.

Rollins was the head coach at Pottsboro for the last two seasons and in 2021 guided Pottsboro to a share of the District 11-3A title alongside state semifinalist Gunter and Bells before getting the second seed for the playoffs after the three-way tie-breaker tournament.

Pottsboro ended 18-12 with a bi-district series loss to Prairiland, losing the deciding Game 3 by a 10-9 margin. It was the first time the program failed to advance to the second round since 2011.

Rollins’ first season at Pottsboro was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. The Cardinals were off to a 9-1 start when the latter half of the season was cancelled.

He was the head coach at Collinsville for two seasons, after coming over from Howe, before he was hired at Pottsboro.

Moreau had spent the past three seasons in charge at Howe and went 16-48.

The Bulldogs were fifth in the District 11-3A standings, four games out of a playoff spot, and finished with a 10-16 overall record this past spring.

It was a major improvement as Howe was sitting at 1-13 when the 2020 season was stopped due to COVID-19.

In his first season — one where Moreau became the program’s fifth head coach in a four-year stretch — the Bulldogs ended with a 5-19 mark. Moreau was hired at Howe after being the head baseball coach at Meridian for seven years.

Carter comes to Sherman from Mesquite. Head football coach Cory Cain had already announced he would be an assistant overseeing outside linebackers. He went to West Virginia University for baseball but before playing a season there transferred to Stephen F. Austin to play football.