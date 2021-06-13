Herald Democrat

Locals selected for North Texas Baseball Coaches 1A-4A All-Star Game

Players from three area schools were chosen to participate in the North Texas Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A-4A All-Star Game.

State semifinalist Gunter had outfielder Garrett Vogel and third baseman/pitcher Nash Daniel selected and they are joined on the East team by Pottsboro outfielder Titus Lyons and Bells middle infielder/pitcher Keaton High.

Other schools represented on the East squad include Melissa, Anna, Bonham, Sam Rayburn, Aubrey, Cooper, Carrollton Ranchview, Sanger and Celeste.

The game is at 7 p.m. on Monday at UT-Arlington.