Herald Democrat

Gunter's Daniel, Bostick named to all-state tourney baseball team

A pair of Gunter Tigers were named to the Class 3A all-state tournament team after their performances during the state semifinals.

Senior third baseman Nash Daniel and junior catcher Riekkhen Bostick were among the 11 players recognized by the Texas Association of Baseball Coaches.

Daniel went 1-for-2 with a two-run double, walked and scored while Bostick was 1-for-2 with an RBI triple and walked during a 4-3 loss against eventual champion Malakoff.

Daniel tied the game at three with his double in the sixth inning before Malakoff earned the walk-off win an inning later.