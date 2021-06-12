Grayson softball duo earn first-team NJCAA All-America honors

Herald Democrat

After helping Grayson College to its best season ever with a national runner-up finish and 49-7 record, two Lady Vikings earned first-team All-America honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Pitcher Dylann Kaderka and outfielder JT Smith were first-team selections while second baseman Sage Harlow, a Whitewright native, was named to the second-team.

Kaderka went 31-4 with a 2.28 earned run average and 212 strikeouts in 202 and two thirds innings pitched.

Smith had a .473 batting average with 20 doubles, 10 triples, 18 home runs, 64 RBI and 42 stolen bases.

Both had already been selected as first-team All-Americans by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.