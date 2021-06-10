Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Calendar

June 11-13 – Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic on Lake Ray Roberts with daily 6:15 a.m. take-offs from the Ray Roberts Lake State Park Isle du Bois Unit in Pilot Point. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

June 11-13 – Daily Bassmaster Classic weigh-ins at Fort Worth’s Dickie’s Arena beginning at 4:30 p.m. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com

June 11-13 – Bassmaster Classic Expo at Fort Worth’s Will Rogers Memorial Center. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

June 12 - Metroplex Bass Assassins Tournament on Lake Texoma out of Highport Marina. For information, call Joe Crowley at (214) 907-5816 or visit the website at www.metroplexba.com .

June 13 - JC Outdoors Spring Teams Tournament on Lake Texoma out of Alberta Creek Resort & Marina. For information, call (214) 773-5451 or visit www.jcoutdoors.com .

June 19 - Future Bass Team Trail Tournament on Lake Texoma out of Alberta Creek Resort & Marina. For information, call Joe Copeland at (580) 504-7320 or visit www.futurebasstrails.com.

June 26-27 - Inaugural Ducks Unlimited DUX Expo and Duck Jam music festival at Texas Motor Speedway. For information, visit www.ducks.org .

June 26-27 - Team Trail Outdoors Championship Tournament on Lake Texoma. For information, call (817) 896-2309 or visit www.tto-tx.com .

Notes

Kevin VanDam claimed his 29th career fishing title on Wednesday by winning the Stage Four Bass Pro Tour event on Tennessee's Lake Chickamauga with a final round flurry of crankbait bass that gave him the win over Jacob Wheeler. A 25-time winner in B.A.S.S. competition, KVD has won four Major League Fishing Cup events, but this week's $100,000 win was his first in Bass Pro Tour competition. The four-time Bassmaster Classic champ caught 25 final day bass weighing 70-pounds, 01-ounces to secure the win and push his career earnings past the $6.88 million mark...TPWD is recognizing the Texas State Park Police this month as the agency celebrates a half-century of service to the Lone Star State's special parks and the 10 million state park annual visitors. TPWD notes inna news release that in 1971, a dozen carefully selected volunteers started the evolution to what is now the State Park Police force. Today, the number has grown to approximately 140 highly trained police officers. “Our State Park Police officers are among the most highly skilled and trained officers in the state,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, in a news release. “They have the critical responsibility of keeping the states most treasured and beautiful places and landscape safe for millions to enjoy. When visitors and communities are in need, our State Park Police are among the first to help. I am beyond proud of the dedication and service displayed by these brave professionals as they protect the legacy of parks for generations to come.”...After this weekend's 51st Bassmaster Classic on Lake Ray Roberts, the next big outdoor event in North Texas will be the first annual Ducks Unlimited DUX Expo in two weeks at Texas Motor Speedway. Stay tuned for details on the June 26-27 event in next week's Herald Democrat outdoors...

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 74-77 degrees; and the lake is 3.98 feet high. TPWD reports that striped bass are good on live bait in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are fair for those fishing skirted jigs, squarebill crankbaits, topwaters, and bladed spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits in water depths ranging from 3-18 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fished near boathouses, timber near a channel, and brush piles...At Lake Ray Roberts, site of this weekend’s Bassmaster Classic from June 11-13, water is lightly stained; water temp is 76 degrees; and the lake is 3.96 feet high. As the 54 Classic anglers start competing today for the "Super Bowl of Bass Fishing" and $300,000 winner's check, TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on drop shots, crankbaits, bladed spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits, frogs, and flipping jigs as anglers fish near flooded banks, vegetation, and drop-offs to 18 feet...At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 75-79 degrees; and the lake is 0.33 feet high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on frogs, top waters, drop shots, bladed spinners, crankbaits, and football jigs...On the Texas Gulf Coast at Rockport, TPWD reports that redfish and speckled trout are heating up in numbers and are good on mullet, shrimp or croaker fished around the shoreline or among the flats. Flounder have been fair on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall...

Tip of the Week

The 51st Bassmaster Classic begins today on Lake Ray Roberts as the June 11-13 world championship of bass fishing returns to Texomaland for the first time since 1979! To find out about the daily launches, weigh-ins, and the Expo, please visit www.bassmaster.com