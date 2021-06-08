Swoopes named USTFCCCA national women’s field athlete of the year

Herald Democrat

West Texas A&M’s Zada Swoopes continues to add to her legacy as the four-time national champion was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II National Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

The Whitewright native starred in the shot put this season as she won the outdoor national title for the second time and first since her freshman season in 2018. She broke Adriane Blewitt’s 18-year-old meet record with her toss off 58 feet, eight and half inches on her sixth and final attempt of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships.

She had already qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials at the Lone Star Conference Championships with the third-best mark in NCAA DII history at 58 feet, one and a quarter inches.

Swoopes also became the second female thrower in program history to win the discus as she defeated NCAA DII record holder Daisy Osakue with a throw of 175 feet, six inches and also earned All-American honors in the hammer throw with a sixth-place finish after breaking the school record with a mark off 186 feet, five inches.