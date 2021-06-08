S&S announces baseball, girls basketball coaching changes

The S&S ISD announced a pair of head coaching changes for the upcoming school year and one of them is making a return to Grayson County in his first opportunity to be a head coach.

Quinton Harris has been hired to lead the baseball program while Mitchell Davis is being brought in to lead girls basketball.

Harris has been an assistant coach at Ponder the past couple of seasons after graduating from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

He is a Howe native and a former multi-sport standout for the Bulldogs in football, baseball and golf, where he was a region qualifier, before graduating in 2015.

Ponder went 13-14 this past spring and sixth in the District 10-3A standings with a 5-9 record.

Two of those victories came against S&S, which finished with a 2-18 record and did not win any of its 14 district match-ups.

The program has made the playoffs just once, in 2014.

Davis has spent the past eight years at Little Elm, assisting with the girls basketball and softball programs.

The girls hoops team has made the playoffs four times in the past six seasons and made the area round once.

Little Elm went 8-13 overall in 2020-21 and finished fifth in District 5-6A, one game out of a playoff spot.

He also has prior stops as the head coach at Coppell and Keller.

Davis replaces Rodney Ross, who left to take the same position at Bells.

In four years at S&S, Ross led the Lady Rams to a pair of playoff appearances, including one in his first season that ended a nearly four-decade drought.

S&S hadn’t been to the postseason since 1981 when it beat Gunter in a play-in game to get there at the end of 2017-18 campaign.

The Lady Rams went 13-20 after a bi-district loss to Leonard, a major improvement over a 3-28 season prior to Ross’ arrival.

This past season the Lady Rams made a late push, ending the season with five straight wins, to earn not only a playoff berth but a tie for third place in District 10-3A before finishing with a 12-15 record after a bi-district loss to Grandview.