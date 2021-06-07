Lady Vikings earn NFCA All-America, All-Region softball accolades

Herald Democrat

After helping Grayson College to its best season ever with a national runner-up finish and 49-7 record, three Lady Vikings earned All-America honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Pitcher Dylann Kaderka and outfielder JT Smith were first-team selections while second baseman Sage Harlow, a Whitewright native, was named to the second-team.

Kaderka went 31-4 with a 2.28 earned run average and 212 strikeouts in 202 and two thirds innings pitched.

Smith had a .473 batting average with 20 doubles, 10 triples, 18 home runs, 64 RBI and 42 stolen bases.

Harlow batted .374 with 18 doubles, 17 homers and 75 RBI.

All three were Midwest Region first-team selections by the NFCA.

Outfielder Hailey Vess and utility/pitcher Zoe Lott were second-team all-region picks.

Vess hit. 432 with 17 doubles, 25 home runs and 70 RBI.

Lott was 11-1 with a 2.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 99 innings and also had four homers and 15 RBI in 122 at-bats.