Gunter Tigers face Malakoff in Class 3A state baseball semifinal

The University Interscholastic League released the pairings for the Class 3A state baseball tournament and the Gunter Tigers learned they will take on the Malakoff Tigers in the second semifinal at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on Friday.

Gunter (36-8) and Malakoff (36-7) square off at noon after London (32-5) battles Brock (29-10) in the other semifinal at 9 a.m. The winners play for the state championship at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Gunter, the Region II champion, is making its eighth appearance at state but first since 2001. Malakoff, the Region III champ, earned its first trip to state.