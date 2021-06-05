Collinsville football qualifies for Division III state 7-on-7 tournament

Herald Democrat

ARCHER CITY — The Collinsville Pirates have qualified for the state 7-on-7 tournament for the first time.

Collinsville earned one of the two spots at the Archer City State Qualifying Tournament to get a spot in the Division III state tourney.

The Pirates went 2-1 in pool play, with a 34-27 victory over Millsap and a 34-12 win against districtmate Tioga to go with a 25-20 loss to Palmer. Since Palmer had already qualified, Collinsville advanced from pool play and then secured its spot at state with a 32-7 victory over Henrietta.

The Division III state tourney will be June 24-25 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. Gunter is the only other Texoma team so far that has also clinched a bid to state.