2021 Softball All-District Teams
Here are the all-district softball teams for the 2021 season:
District 10-5A
LUCAS – The all-district 10-5A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.
Most Valuable Player – Katerina Luna, Jr., Rock Hill.
Offensive Player of the Year – Jolie Malan, Soph., Rock Hill.
Defensive Player of the Year – Skylar Rucker, Fr., Lovejoy.
Pitcher of the Year – Ashlinn Hamilton, Jr., Denison.
Catcher of the Year – Sydney Bardwell, Soph., Lovejoy.
Utility Player of the Year – Olivia Wick, Jr., The Colony.
Newcomer of the Year – Kamryn Messick, Fr., Lovejoy.
Coach of the Year – Leigh Anne Budd, Prosper Rock Hill.
First Team
Denison – Madison Carter, Sr.
Sherman – Emma Jones, Sr.
Lovejoy – Jade Owens, Soph.; Hannah Harvey, Soph.; Elliott Pomeroy, Soph.; Sydney Provence, Sr.; Holly Massey, Sr.
Prosper Rock Hill – Taylor Hagen, Jr.; Emma Klaire Hill, Fr.; Emily Alvarez, Jr.; Veronica Cully, Soph.; Grace Berlage, Jr.
The Colony – Payton Blanco, Soph.; Sydney Young, Soph.; Kaitlyn Moeller, Soph.; Sabrina Wick, Fr.
Wylie East – Ashlyn Wood, Sr.; Abby Hollingsworth, Soph.; Audri Floyd, Sr.
Princeton – Hallie Day, Fr.
McKinney North – Paige Cappell, Sr., McKinney North.
Second Team
Denison – Camryn Nixon, Soph.; Hannah Grinspan, Jr.
Sherman – Ava Gibson, Jr.; Bailey Miller, Fr.
Lovejoy – Emma Bittlestone, Jr.; Kennadi DeBeor, Fr.; Bailey Bradshaw, Jr.
Prosper Rock Hill – Dawson Hill, Soph.; Camilla Spriggs, Fr.; Aislynn Hardin, Jr.
The Colony – Madison Levsey, Soph.; Allyson Acosta, Fr.; Brooklyn Torres, Sr.
Wylie East – Andrea Boling, Jr.
Princeton – Destiney Madewell, Fr.; Laney Truitt, Fr.; Tristen Jones, Fr.; Monica Armenta, Jr.
McKinney North – Natalie Morton, Sr.; Grace Ahlborn, Jr.; Jaydah Mayfield, Soph.
Honorable Mention
Sherman – Ally Baker, Jr.; Marissa Wells, Fr.; Mackenzie Clark, Jr.; Addey Kuhn, Soph.
Denison – Jewel Hiberd, Jr.
Lovejoy – Naomi Pearson, Soph.
Prosper Rock Hill – Tristalyn Lee, Jr.; Leah Rinehart, Fr.
The Colony – Kailee Lang, Jr.; Carlie Goldy, Sr.
Princeton – Colleen Bunton, Jr.
McKinney North – Caroline Leos, Sr.; Delaney Hill, Soph.
Academic All-district
Sherman – Ally Baker, Emma Bindel, Libby Cernero, Mackenzie Clark, Miranda Faris, Jenica Fielder, Ava Gibson, Madison Jarvis, Emma Jones, Addey Kuhn, Bailey Miller, Natalie Rodriguez, Marissa Wells, Lauren Whitmire.
Denison – Lauren Grinspan, Hannah Grinspan, Ashlinn Hamilton, Jewel Hiberd, Katelynn Martinez, Autumn Mitchell, Bella Palmer, Campbell Anderson.
District 9-4A
MELISSA – The all-district 9-4A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.
Most Valuable Player – Bryton Wright, Jr., Melissa.
Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Kelsie Adams, Jr., Van Alstyne; Rachel Wells, Jr., Melissa.
Defensive Player of the Year – Kaitlyn Sailor, Soph., Celina.
Utility Player of the Year – Brynlie Dunkin, Fr., Aubrey.
Newcomer of the Year – Jenna Pharr, Soph., Van Alstyne.
Freshman of the Year – Kinsey Murray, Celina.
Coaching Staff of the Year – Melissa
First Team
Pitcher – Ella Gamblin, Soph., Celina.
Catcher – Tinsley Love, Sr., Van Alstyne.
Infielders – Kylie Allen, Sr., Van Alstyne; Emily Johnson, Fr., Melissa; Kindred Johnson, Soph., Melissa; Sage Murray, Sr., Celina; Emma Spears, Sr., Aubrey; Nia Bengtzen, Sr., Aubrey; Mercedes Ibarra, Sr., Sanger.
Outfielders – Sydney Sullivan, Sr., Van Alstyne; Lexi Kendrick, Sr., Aubrey; Lexie Martin, Soph., Sanger; Jakquelyn Packard, Jr., Anna; Autumn Bell, Soph., Melissa; Grace Cantu, Sr., Celina.
Second Team
Pitcher – Lauren Trott, Jr., Aubrey.
Catcher – Kaelyn Cash, Sr., Aubrey.
Infielders – Madelyn Thomas, Soph., Van Alstyne; Marissa Cortez, Fr., Celina; Kate Fetters, Fr., Aubrey; Abby Hammett, Soph., Aubrey; Raynee Peterson, Jr., Sanger; Grayce Ervin, Fr., Gainesville; Christie Stevenson, Jr., Melissa.
Outfielders – Tess Cutler, Fr., Van Alstyne; Grace Wallace, Soph., Sanger; Theresa Mote, Soph., Gainesville; Lilly Dye, Soph., Melissa; Logan Brent, Soph., Celina.
Honorable Mention
Van Alstyne – Avery Jennings, Fr.; Paige Scarbro, Fr.; Taylor Roberts, Fr.; Callie Hunter, Fr.
Melissa – Mariah Davis, Jr.; Kaylin Wells, Jr.; Aeryn Shuman, Fr.
Sanger – Makynna Meeks, Fr.; Riley Ferguson, Jr.; Piper Lindlau, Fr.
Gainesville – Layla Hubbard, Sr.; Natalie Gutierrez, Jr.; Shiane Dunlap, Soph.; Cierra Lopez, Fr.
Anna – Hannah Price, Jr.; Madison Gaston, Sr.; Qua Fisher, Sr.; Madison McPherson, Sr.
Aubrey – Allie Sanders, Sr.; Bree Jones, Soph.
Celina – Addy Elliot, Reagan Radtke, Fr.; Skylar Vest, Sr.
Academic All-district
Van Alstyne – Kelsie Adams, Jr.; Kylie Allen, Sr.; Jenna Pharr, Soph.; Kaitlyn Hidalgo, Sr.; Sydney Sullivan, Sr.; Tess Cutler, Fr.; Avery Jennings, Fr.; Tinsley Love, Sr.; Madelyn Thomas, Soph.; Callie Hunter, Fr.; Paige Scarbro, Fr.; Taylor Roberts, Fr.; Danielle Anderson, Fr.
District 10-3A
WHITESBORO – The all-district 10-3A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.
Most Valuable Player – Karley Wolf, Jr., Whitesboro.
Offensive Player of the Year – Ashlynn Fowler, Jr., S&S.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Graci Buckley, Sr., Valley View; Lauren Moon, Jr., Paradise.
Pitcher of the Year – Ronnie Johnson, Soph., Pilot Point.
Catcher of the Year – Olivia Hildebrand, Fr., Whitesboro.
Utility Player of the Year – Andee Renfro, Jr., Valley View.
Newcomer of the Year – Mackayla Adams, Fr., Whitesboro.
Coaching Staff of the Year – Whitesboro.
First Team
Elly Harper, Sr., Whitesboro; Breann Beste, Sr., Whitesboro; Presley Wilson, Sr., S&S; Dara Muller, Jr., S&S; Ava Dennis, Soph., Pilot Point; Paige Cox, Sr., Pilot Point; Maiah Morris, Sr., Pilot Point; Kylie Malone, Soph., Pilot Point; Reagan Brinkley, Fr., Valley View; Ryleigh Ashford, Jr., Boyd; Katlyn Conklin, Soph., Boyd; Katelyn Carriker, Sr., Callisburg; Hailey Holt, Sr., Paradise; Reece Yoder, Fr., Paradise; Braidyn Burr, Sr., Ponder; Gianna Boria, Sr., Ponder.
Second Team
Harlee Wooten, Fr., S&S; Brenna Howard, Fr., S&S; Piper Dickeson, Sr., S&S; Gracie Sanders, Soph., Pilot Point; Katy Summerville, Soph., Pilot Point; Katelyn Dawdy, Jr., Valley View; Elyssa Clark, Fr., Valley View; Tristen Brieden, Jr., Boyd; Mikayla Cain, Jr., Callisburg; Peyton Eiland, Fr., Callisburg; Kaydence Ooten, Jr., Paradise; Hannah Jackson, Jr., Ponder.
Honorable Mention
Whitesboro – Rylee Russell, Sr., Jamie Dickson, Sr.
S&S – Riley Rasmussen, Soph.
Academic All-district
Whitesboro – Valerie Benke, Maddy Cole, Rory Hake, Abby Robinson BreAnn Beste, Elly Harper, Rylee Russell, Karley Wolf, Maci Graves, Keely Hartless, Olivia Hildebrand.
S&S – Brenna Howard, Marlee Howard, Harlee Wooten, Whitni Scoggins, Dara Muller, Suzanna Griffin, Tori McCoy, Jamie Neel.
District 11-3A
BELLS – The all-district 11-3A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.
Most Valuable Player – Alexis Tanguma, Sr., Bells.
Offensive Player of the Year – Chyrsi Hemby, Sr., Bonham.
Defensive Player of the Year – Hayden Fox, Jr., Gunter.
Co-Pitchers of the Year – Aly Malone, Soph., Pottsboro; Madie Rohre, Jr., Whitewright.
Catcher of the Year – Mia Moore, Sr., Bells.
Utility Player of the Year – Dakota Deckard, Sr., Blue Ridge.
Newcomer of the Year – Chloe Russum, Fr., Bells.
Coaching Staff of the Year – Bells.
First Team
Pitcher – Rhyan Pogue, Jr., Gunter.
Catcher – Paizley Vaught, Jr., Bonham.
Infielders – Taylor Boddie, Sr., Gunter; Gabby Smith, Sr., Bells; Kara Neumann, Soph., Pottsboro; Kyleigh Clements, Sr., Whitewright; Hayden Thompson, Sr., Whitewright; Cheyenne Lanier, Jr., Blue Ridge, Joli Kirkpatrick, Sr., Bonham.
Outfielders – Olivia Eft, Jr., Gunter; Emery Snapp, Fr., Howe; Kayci Shiltz, Jr., Pottsboro; Emma Downing, Jr., Bells; Jaiden Tocquigny, Sr., Bells.
Second Team
Pitcher – Cameron Person, Jr., Bonham.
Catcher – Kiera Anderson, Jr., Whitewright.
Infielders – Tessa Delacruz, Fr., Pottsboro; Makayla Alexander, Sr., Whitewright; Cheznie Hale, Sr., Bells; Sara Beth Jackson, Jr., Gunter; Sarah Wrape, Soph., Bonham; Reyleigh Shockley, Fr., Bonham.
Outfielders – Natalie Alexander, Jr., Whitewright; Gracie Robinson, Sr., Whitewright; Shey Menkhoff, Fr., Gunter; Sarah Denton, Jr., Gunter; Lily Englutt, Fr., Bonham; Brynn White, Sr., Bonham.
Honorable Mention
Bells – Kylee Beach, Blair Baker.
Gunter – Andrea Montes, Madi Thigpen, Gabi Geisendorff, Makenna Kincheloe.
Howe – Railyn Murphy, Micaiah Franklin, Alexia Womack, Ryleigh Craven.
Pottsboro – Chaelie Trojacek, Sadae Martinez.
Whitewright – Laura Taylor, Kiley Anderson, Abreanna Smith.
Blue Ridge – Courtney Hopper, Brehn Walls, Kyla Rice, Marissa Hendricks, Jaiden Downey, Destiny Lanier.
Bonham – Aisly Andrew, Aubri Pendergrass.
Leonard – Paiton Sudderth, Reagan Whitehouse, Maci Patrtridge, Lexi Eudy.
Academic All-district
Bells – Mia Moore, Gabby Smith, Alexis Tanguma, Cheznie Hale, Jaiden Tocquigny, Emily Washburn, Emma Downing, Kylee Beach, Blair Baker, Alectra Mask, Chloe Russum, Bailee Dorris, Kinley Weger, Riley Rolen.
Gunter – Taylor Boddie, Andrea Montes, Makenna Kincheloe, Rhyan Pogue, Hayden Fox, Olivia Eft, Sarah Denton, Sara Beth Jackson, Madi Thigpen, Elle Whitteker, Aubrey Walton, Allison Padgett, Shey Menkhoff.
Howe – Hannah Dwyer, Gracie Lankford, Alexia Womack, Micaiah Franklin, Kaitlyn Fuhr, Chloe Scoggins, Harley Brockelman, Jordan Brunner, Talia Bjorn, Emery Snapp, Ryleigh Craven, Raulyn Murphy.
Pottsboro – Selah Finch, Emma Hughes, Aly Malone, Kara Neumann, Emily Pittman, Ciara Redden, Lexi Williams, Kayci Shiltz Chaelie Trojacek, Sadae Martinez.
Whitewright – Regan Eldredge, Kiley Anderson, Makayla Alexander, Gracie Robinson, Natalie Alexander, Ava Wood, Madie Rohre, Kiera Anderson, Kyleigh Clements, Maddy Augustine, Ashton Long, Abreanna Smith, Hayden Thompson.
Blue Ridge – Dakota Deckard, Courtney Hopper, Brehn Walls, Cheyenne Lanier, Kyla Rice, Marissa Hendricks, Jaiden Downey, Rayna Shirey, Destiny Lanier, Kaitlyn Garner, Sophie Kelly.
Bonham – Chrysi Hemby, Joli Kirkpatrick, Aubri Pendergrass, Reyleigh Shockley, Paizley Vaught, Cameron Person, Brynn White.
Leonard – Abby Cavender, Alexis Eudy, Jacey Foster, Savannah Ware, Sara Westbrook, Makalee Sadler, Maci Partridge, Allie Shulze, Paiton Sudderth, Reagan Whitehouse, Jacie Doyle.
District 10-2A
MUENSTER – The all-district 10-2A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.
Most Valuable Player – Brooke Tyler, Fr., Muenster.
Offensive Player of the Year – Kiara Franklin, Jr., Era.
Defensive Player of the Year – Cassidy Tackett, Soph., Lindsay.
Co-Pitcher of the Year – Kate Krebs, Fr., Era; Kennedy Schroeder, Jr., Muenster
Catcher of the Year – Kyla Metzler, Soph., Lindsay.
Utility Player of the Year – Maggie Hess, Fr., Muenster.
Newcomer of the Year – Caylee Cheaney, Fr., Lindsay.
Co-Coaching Staffs of the Year – Muenster and Era.
First Team
Collinsville – Katie Johnson, Soph.; Bella Hall, Soph.; Abby Martin, Soph.
Tioga – Shelby Derzapf, Fr.; Bekah Wineberg, Sr.
Muenster – Libby Duncan, Sr.; Maddy Johnson, Fr.; Erin Heese, Sr.; Camdyn Leidel, Fr.
Lindsay – Mackenzie Hess, Sr.; Nadia Balthrop, Sr.; Madison Reiter, Jr.; Carlie Cornelison, Jr.; Corinn Schully, Soph.
Era – Zoie Pierce, Soph.; Ella Haseloff, Soph.; Bailee Bowden, Jr.; Sam Smith, Sr.
Alvord – Taylor Magg, Sr.
Second Team
Collinsville – Devyn Elvington, Fr.; Haidyn Bryson, Fr.; Audrey Miller, Fr.; Madison Ashton, Jr.;
Tioga – Ainsley Denham, Fr.; Emerson Rhymes, Sr.; Kelsee Vandagriff, Fr.
Muenster – Andie Schroeder, Fr.
Lindsay – Macey Hawkins, Soph.; Ella Dieter, Soph.; Jenna Parkhill; Tatum Fleitman, Soph.
Era – Alexis Beard, Soph.
Alvord – Karlye Williams, Jr.; Sydnee Wade, Jr.
Academic All-district
Collinsville – Haidyn Bryson, Devyn Elvington, Addisyn McDonnell, Audrey Miller, Angie Aguilera, Hannah Cunningham, Bella Hall, Katie Johnson, Audrey Light, Abby Martin, Jessica Buttress.
Tioga – Shelby Derzapf, Madisyn Pelzel, Ainsley Denham, Katy Jordan, Taylor Roberts, Katie Houk, Memphis Rhymes, Emerson Rhymes, Bekah Wineberg.
District 15-2A
TOM BEAN – The all-district 15-2A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.
Most Valuable Player – Bri Yale, Sr., Tom Bean.
Offensive Player of the Year – Mariana Caro, Soph., Trenton.
Defensive Player of the Year – Chloe Farrer, Sr., Tom Bean.
Newcomer of the Year – Lindsey Mauppin, Soph., Dodd City.
Coaching Staff of the Year – Kevin Foreman, Sam Rayburn.
First Team
Pitcher – Mollie Hooten, Soph., Ector.
Catcher – Gracie Williams, Fr., Trenton.
Infielders – Emmy Pennell, Jr., Tom Bean; Layla Brewer, Jr., Sam Rayburn; Tori Dotson, Jr., Dodd City; Chelsi Petty, Soph., Ector; Tylar Lane, Jr., Honey Grove.
Outfielders – Gabby Narro, Sr., Tom Bean; Addy Nichols, Jr., Sam Rayburn; Dani Baccus, Sr., Dodd City; Jamie Boggess, Sr., Trenton.
Utility – Makiyah Johnson, Sr., Honey Grove.
Second Team
Pitcher – Alicia Vasquez, Jr., Trenton.
Catcher – Baylee Williams, Soph., Sam Rayburn.
Infielders – Madison Holmes, Jr., Tom Bean; Bryttan Beezley, Jr., Trenton; Allie Towery, Sr., Honey Grove; Taylor Hartline, Sr., Sam Rayburn; Dulaney Chapman, Sr., Dodd City; Ally Bogard, Fr., Savoy.
Outfielders – Delaney Hemming, Soph., Tom Bean; Ty’Ciera Battle, Soph., Honey Grove; Abbi Keeton, Fr., Sam Rayburn; Savannah Pollard, Fr., Trenton.
Utility – Raigan Nichals, Sr., Dodd City; Riley Evans, Sr., Ector.
Honorable Mention
Tom Bean – Kendal Cole, Sr.; Emma Nelson, Fr.
Honey Grove – Grace Lame, Sr.; Ava Russell, Sr.
Dodd City – Kylee Graves, Jr.; Addyson Chaney, Fr.
Ector – Bobbie Collinsworth, Soph.; Madison Wix, Jr.; Karleigh Hughes, Sr.; Karlee Haggard, Soph.
Sam Rayburn – Avreigh Chaffin, Jr.; Brianna Whirley, Jr.
Savoy – Mia Golvan, Soph.; Brealeigh Isom, Jr.; Maddie Clark, Fr.; Hannah Myers, Sr.
Trenton – Misty Spindle, Jr.; Phoebe Dotson, Jr.; Laynie Carter, Sr.; Ashley Alexander, Soph.