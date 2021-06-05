2021 Softball All-District Teams

Herald Democrat

Here are the all-district softball teams for the 2021 season:

District 10-5A

LUCAS – The all-district 10-5A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Katerina Luna, Jr., Rock Hill.

Offensive Player of the Year – Jolie Malan, Soph., Rock Hill.

Defensive Player of the Year – Skylar Rucker, Fr., Lovejoy.

Pitcher of the Year – Ashlinn Hamilton, Jr., Denison.

Catcher of the Year – Sydney Bardwell, Soph., Lovejoy.

Utility Player of the Year – Olivia Wick, Jr., The Colony.

Newcomer of the Year – Kamryn Messick, Fr., Lovejoy.

Coach of the Year – Leigh Anne Budd, Prosper Rock Hill.

First Team

Denison – Madison Carter, Sr.

Sherman – Emma Jones, Sr.

Lovejoy – Jade Owens, Soph.; Hannah Harvey, Soph.; Elliott Pomeroy, Soph.; Sydney Provence, Sr.; Holly Massey, Sr.

Prosper Rock Hill – Taylor Hagen, Jr.; Emma Klaire Hill, Fr.; Emily Alvarez, Jr.; Veronica Cully, Soph.; Grace Berlage, Jr.

The Colony – Payton Blanco, Soph.; Sydney Young, Soph.; Kaitlyn Moeller, Soph.; Sabrina Wick, Fr.

Wylie East – Ashlyn Wood, Sr.; Abby Hollingsworth, Soph.; Audri Floyd, Sr.

Princeton – Hallie Day, Fr.

McKinney North – Paige Cappell, Sr., McKinney North.

Second Team

Denison – Camryn Nixon, Soph.; Hannah Grinspan, Jr.

Sherman – Ava Gibson, Jr.; Bailey Miller, Fr.

Lovejoy – Emma Bittlestone, Jr.; Kennadi DeBeor, Fr.; Bailey Bradshaw, Jr.

Prosper Rock Hill – Dawson Hill, Soph.; Camilla Spriggs, Fr.; Aislynn Hardin, Jr.

The Colony – Madison Levsey, Soph.; Allyson Acosta, Fr.; Brooklyn Torres, Sr.

Wylie East – Andrea Boling, Jr.

Princeton – Destiney Madewell, Fr.; Laney Truitt, Fr.; Tristen Jones, Fr.; Monica Armenta, Jr.

McKinney North – Natalie Morton, Sr.; Grace Ahlborn, Jr.; Jaydah Mayfield, Soph.

Honorable Mention

Sherman – Ally Baker, Jr.; Marissa Wells, Fr.; Mackenzie Clark, Jr.; Addey Kuhn, Soph.

Denison – Jewel Hiberd, Jr.

Lovejoy – Naomi Pearson, Soph.

Prosper Rock Hill – Tristalyn Lee, Jr.; Leah Rinehart, Fr.

The Colony – Kailee Lang, Jr.; Carlie Goldy, Sr.

Princeton – Colleen Bunton, Jr.

McKinney North – Caroline Leos, Sr.; Delaney Hill, Soph.

Academic All-district

Sherman – Ally Baker, Emma Bindel, Libby Cernero, Mackenzie Clark, Miranda Faris, Jenica Fielder, Ava Gibson, Madison Jarvis, Emma Jones, Addey Kuhn, Bailey Miller, Natalie Rodriguez, Marissa Wells, Lauren Whitmire.

Denison – Lauren Grinspan, Hannah Grinspan, Ashlinn Hamilton, Jewel Hiberd, Katelynn Martinez, Autumn Mitchell, Bella Palmer, Campbell Anderson.

District 9-4A

MELISSA – The all-district 9-4A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Bryton Wright, Jr., Melissa.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Kelsie Adams, Jr., Van Alstyne; Rachel Wells, Jr., Melissa.

Defensive Player of the Year – Kaitlyn Sailor, Soph., Celina.

Utility Player of the Year – Brynlie Dunkin, Fr., Aubrey.

Newcomer of the Year – Jenna Pharr, Soph., Van Alstyne.

Freshman of the Year – Kinsey Murray, Celina.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Melissa

First Team

Pitcher – Ella Gamblin, Soph., Celina.

Catcher – Tinsley Love, Sr., Van Alstyne.

Infielders – Kylie Allen, Sr., Van Alstyne; Emily Johnson, Fr., Melissa; Kindred Johnson, Soph., Melissa; Sage Murray, Sr., Celina; Emma Spears, Sr., Aubrey; Nia Bengtzen, Sr., Aubrey; Mercedes Ibarra, Sr., Sanger.

Outfielders – Sydney Sullivan, Sr., Van Alstyne; Lexi Kendrick, Sr., Aubrey; Lexie Martin, Soph., Sanger; Jakquelyn Packard, Jr., Anna; Autumn Bell, Soph., Melissa; Grace Cantu, Sr., Celina.

Second Team

Pitcher – Lauren Trott, Jr., Aubrey.

Catcher – Kaelyn Cash, Sr., Aubrey.

Infielders – Madelyn Thomas, Soph., Van Alstyne; Marissa Cortez, Fr., Celina; Kate Fetters, Fr., Aubrey; Abby Hammett, Soph., Aubrey; Raynee Peterson, Jr., Sanger; Grayce Ervin, Fr., Gainesville; Christie Stevenson, Jr., Melissa.

Outfielders – Tess Cutler, Fr., Van Alstyne; Grace Wallace, Soph., Sanger; Theresa Mote, Soph., Gainesville; Lilly Dye, Soph., Melissa; Logan Brent, Soph., Celina.

Honorable Mention

Van Alstyne – Avery Jennings, Fr.; Paige Scarbro, Fr.; Taylor Roberts, Fr.; Callie Hunter, Fr.

Melissa – Mariah Davis, Jr.; Kaylin Wells, Jr.; Aeryn Shuman, Fr.

Sanger – Makynna Meeks, Fr.; Riley Ferguson, Jr.; Piper Lindlau, Fr.

Gainesville – Layla Hubbard, Sr.; Natalie Gutierrez, Jr.; Shiane Dunlap, Soph.; Cierra Lopez, Fr.

Anna – Hannah Price, Jr.; Madison Gaston, Sr.; Qua Fisher, Sr.; Madison McPherson, Sr.

Aubrey – Allie Sanders, Sr.; Bree Jones, Soph.

Celina – Addy Elliot, Reagan Radtke, Fr.; Skylar Vest, Sr.

Academic All-district

Van Alstyne – Kelsie Adams, Jr.; Kylie Allen, Sr.; Jenna Pharr, Soph.; Kaitlyn Hidalgo, Sr.; Sydney Sullivan, Sr.; Tess Cutler, Fr.; Avery Jennings, Fr.; Tinsley Love, Sr.; Madelyn Thomas, Soph.; Callie Hunter, Fr.; Paige Scarbro, Fr.; Taylor Roberts, Fr.; Danielle Anderson, Fr.

District 10-3A

WHITESBORO – The all-district 10-3A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Karley Wolf, Jr., Whitesboro.

Offensive Player of the Year – Ashlynn Fowler, Jr., S&S.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Graci Buckley, Sr., Valley View; Lauren Moon, Jr., Paradise.

Pitcher of the Year – Ronnie Johnson, Soph., Pilot Point.

Catcher of the Year – Olivia Hildebrand, Fr., Whitesboro.

Utility Player of the Year – Andee Renfro, Jr., Valley View.

Newcomer of the Year – Mackayla Adams, Fr., Whitesboro.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Whitesboro.

First Team

Elly Harper, Sr., Whitesboro; Breann Beste, Sr., Whitesboro; Presley Wilson, Sr., S&S; Dara Muller, Jr., S&S; Ava Dennis, Soph., Pilot Point; Paige Cox, Sr., Pilot Point; Maiah Morris, Sr., Pilot Point; Kylie Malone, Soph., Pilot Point; Reagan Brinkley, Fr., Valley View; Ryleigh Ashford, Jr., Boyd; Katlyn Conklin, Soph., Boyd; Katelyn Carriker, Sr., Callisburg; Hailey Holt, Sr., Paradise; Reece Yoder, Fr., Paradise; Braidyn Burr, Sr., Ponder; Gianna Boria, Sr., Ponder.

Second Team

Harlee Wooten, Fr., S&S; Brenna Howard, Fr., S&S; Piper Dickeson, Sr., S&S; Gracie Sanders, Soph., Pilot Point; Katy Summerville, Soph., Pilot Point; Katelyn Dawdy, Jr., Valley View; Elyssa Clark, Fr., Valley View; Tristen Brieden, Jr., Boyd; Mikayla Cain, Jr., Callisburg; Peyton Eiland, Fr., Callisburg; Kaydence Ooten, Jr., Paradise; Hannah Jackson, Jr., Ponder.

Honorable Mention

Whitesboro – Rylee Russell, Sr., Jamie Dickson, Sr.

S&S – Riley Rasmussen, Soph.

Academic All-district

Whitesboro – Valerie Benke, Maddy Cole, Rory Hake, Abby Robinson BreAnn Beste, Elly Harper, Rylee Russell, Karley Wolf, Maci Graves, Keely Hartless, Olivia Hildebrand.

S&S – Brenna Howard, Marlee Howard, Harlee Wooten, Whitni Scoggins, Dara Muller, Suzanna Griffin, Tori McCoy, Jamie Neel.

District 11-3A

BELLS – The all-district 11-3A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Alexis Tanguma, Sr., Bells.

Offensive Player of the Year – Chyrsi Hemby, Sr., Bonham.

Defensive Player of the Year – Hayden Fox, Jr., Gunter.

Co-Pitchers of the Year – Aly Malone, Soph., Pottsboro; Madie Rohre, Jr., Whitewright.

Catcher of the Year – Mia Moore, Sr., Bells.

Utility Player of the Year – Dakota Deckard, Sr., Blue Ridge.

Newcomer of the Year – Chloe Russum, Fr., Bells.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Bells.

First Team

Pitcher – Rhyan Pogue, Jr., Gunter.

Catcher – Paizley Vaught, Jr., Bonham.

Infielders – Taylor Boddie, Sr., Gunter; Gabby Smith, Sr., Bells; Kara Neumann, Soph., Pottsboro; Kyleigh Clements, Sr., Whitewright; Hayden Thompson, Sr., Whitewright; Cheyenne Lanier, Jr., Blue Ridge, Joli Kirkpatrick, Sr., Bonham.

Outfielders – Olivia Eft, Jr., Gunter; Emery Snapp, Fr., Howe; Kayci Shiltz, Jr., Pottsboro; Emma Downing, Jr., Bells; Jaiden Tocquigny, Sr., Bells.

Second Team

Pitcher – Cameron Person, Jr., Bonham.

Catcher – Kiera Anderson, Jr., Whitewright.

Infielders – Tessa Delacruz, Fr., Pottsboro; Makayla Alexander, Sr., Whitewright; Cheznie Hale, Sr., Bells; Sara Beth Jackson, Jr., Gunter; Sarah Wrape, Soph., Bonham; Reyleigh Shockley, Fr., Bonham.

Outfielders – Natalie Alexander, Jr., Whitewright; Gracie Robinson, Sr., Whitewright; Shey Menkhoff, Fr., Gunter; Sarah Denton, Jr., Gunter; Lily Englutt, Fr., Bonham; Brynn White, Sr., Bonham.

Honorable Mention

Bells – Kylee Beach, Blair Baker.

Gunter – Andrea Montes, Madi Thigpen, Gabi Geisendorff, Makenna Kincheloe.

Howe – Railyn Murphy, Micaiah Franklin, Alexia Womack, Ryleigh Craven.

Pottsboro – Chaelie Trojacek, Sadae Martinez.

Whitewright – Laura Taylor, Kiley Anderson, Abreanna Smith.

Blue Ridge – Courtney Hopper, Brehn Walls, Kyla Rice, Marissa Hendricks, Jaiden Downey, Destiny Lanier.

Bonham – Aisly Andrew, Aubri Pendergrass.

Leonard – Paiton Sudderth, Reagan Whitehouse, Maci Patrtridge, Lexi Eudy.

Academic All-district

Bells – Mia Moore, Gabby Smith, Alexis Tanguma, Cheznie Hale, Jaiden Tocquigny, Emily Washburn, Emma Downing, Kylee Beach, Blair Baker, Alectra Mask, Chloe Russum, Bailee Dorris, Kinley Weger, Riley Rolen.

Gunter – Taylor Boddie, Andrea Montes, Makenna Kincheloe, Rhyan Pogue, Hayden Fox, Olivia Eft, Sarah Denton, Sara Beth Jackson, Madi Thigpen, Elle Whitteker, Aubrey Walton, Allison Padgett, Shey Menkhoff.

Howe – Hannah Dwyer, Gracie Lankford, Alexia Womack, Micaiah Franklin, Kaitlyn Fuhr, Chloe Scoggins, Harley Brockelman, Jordan Brunner, Talia Bjorn, Emery Snapp, Ryleigh Craven, Raulyn Murphy.

Pottsboro – Selah Finch, Emma Hughes, Aly Malone, Kara Neumann, Emily Pittman, Ciara Redden, Lexi Williams, Kayci Shiltz Chaelie Trojacek, Sadae Martinez.

Whitewright – Regan Eldredge, Kiley Anderson, Makayla Alexander, Gracie Robinson, Natalie Alexander, Ava Wood, Madie Rohre, Kiera Anderson, Kyleigh Clements, Maddy Augustine, Ashton Long, Abreanna Smith, Hayden Thompson.

Blue Ridge – Dakota Deckard, Courtney Hopper, Brehn Walls, Cheyenne Lanier, Kyla Rice, Marissa Hendricks, Jaiden Downey, Rayna Shirey, Destiny Lanier, Kaitlyn Garner, Sophie Kelly.

Bonham – Chrysi Hemby, Joli Kirkpatrick, Aubri Pendergrass, Reyleigh Shockley, Paizley Vaught, Cameron Person, Brynn White.

Leonard – Abby Cavender, Alexis Eudy, Jacey Foster, Savannah Ware, Sara Westbrook, Makalee Sadler, Maci Partridge, Allie Shulze, Paiton Sudderth, Reagan Whitehouse, Jacie Doyle.

District 10-2A

MUENSTER – The all-district 10-2A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Brooke Tyler, Fr., Muenster.

Offensive Player of the Year – Kiara Franklin, Jr., Era.

Defensive Player of the Year – Cassidy Tackett, Soph., Lindsay.

Co-Pitcher of the Year – Kate Krebs, Fr., Era; Kennedy Schroeder, Jr., Muenster

Catcher of the Year – Kyla Metzler, Soph., Lindsay.

Utility Player of the Year – Maggie Hess, Fr., Muenster.

Newcomer of the Year – Caylee Cheaney, Fr., Lindsay.

Co-Coaching Staffs of the Year – Muenster and Era.

First Team

Collinsville – Katie Johnson, Soph.; Bella Hall, Soph.; Abby Martin, Soph.

Tioga – Shelby Derzapf, Fr.; Bekah Wineberg, Sr.

Muenster – Libby Duncan, Sr.; Maddy Johnson, Fr.; Erin Heese, Sr.; Camdyn Leidel, Fr.

Lindsay – Mackenzie Hess, Sr.; Nadia Balthrop, Sr.; Madison Reiter, Jr.; Carlie Cornelison, Jr.; Corinn Schully, Soph.

Era – Zoie Pierce, Soph.; Ella Haseloff, Soph.; Bailee Bowden, Jr.; Sam Smith, Sr.

Alvord – Taylor Magg, Sr.

Second Team

Collinsville – Devyn Elvington, Fr.; Haidyn Bryson, Fr.; Audrey Miller, Fr.; Madison Ashton, Jr.;

Tioga – Ainsley Denham, Fr.; Emerson Rhymes, Sr.; Kelsee Vandagriff, Fr.

Muenster – Andie Schroeder, Fr.

Lindsay – Macey Hawkins, Soph.; Ella Dieter, Soph.; Jenna Parkhill; Tatum Fleitman, Soph.

Era – Alexis Beard, Soph.

Alvord – Karlye Williams, Jr.; Sydnee Wade, Jr.

Academic All-district

Collinsville – Haidyn Bryson, Devyn Elvington, Addisyn McDonnell, Audrey Miller, Angie Aguilera, Hannah Cunningham, Bella Hall, Katie Johnson, Audrey Light, Abby Martin, Jessica Buttress.

Tioga – Shelby Derzapf, Madisyn Pelzel, Ainsley Denham, Katy Jordan, Taylor Roberts, Katie Houk, Memphis Rhymes, Emerson Rhymes, Bekah Wineberg.

District 15-2A

TOM BEAN – The all-district 15-2A softball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Bri Yale, Sr., Tom Bean.

Offensive Player of the Year – Mariana Caro, Soph., Trenton.

Defensive Player of the Year – Chloe Farrer, Sr., Tom Bean.

Newcomer of the Year – Lindsey Mauppin, Soph., Dodd City.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Kevin Foreman, Sam Rayburn.

First Team

Pitcher – Mollie Hooten, Soph., Ector.

Catcher – Gracie Williams, Fr., Trenton.

Infielders – Emmy Pennell, Jr., Tom Bean; Layla Brewer, Jr., Sam Rayburn; Tori Dotson, Jr., Dodd City; Chelsi Petty, Soph., Ector; Tylar Lane, Jr., Honey Grove.

Outfielders – Gabby Narro, Sr., Tom Bean; Addy Nichols, Jr., Sam Rayburn; Dani Baccus, Sr., Dodd City; Jamie Boggess, Sr., Trenton.

Utility – Makiyah Johnson, Sr., Honey Grove.

Second Team

Pitcher – Alicia Vasquez, Jr., Trenton.

Catcher – Baylee Williams, Soph., Sam Rayburn.

Infielders – Madison Holmes, Jr., Tom Bean; Bryttan Beezley, Jr., Trenton; Allie Towery, Sr., Honey Grove; Taylor Hartline, Sr., Sam Rayburn; Dulaney Chapman, Sr., Dodd City; Ally Bogard, Fr., Savoy.

Outfielders – Delaney Hemming, Soph., Tom Bean; Ty’Ciera Battle, Soph., Honey Grove; Abbi Keeton, Fr., Sam Rayburn; Savannah Pollard, Fr., Trenton.

Utility – Raigan Nichals, Sr., Dodd City; Riley Evans, Sr., Ector.

Honorable Mention

Tom Bean – Kendal Cole, Sr.; Emma Nelson, Fr.

Honey Grove – Grace Lame, Sr.; Ava Russell, Sr.

Dodd City – Kylee Graves, Jr.; Addyson Chaney, Fr.

Ector – Bobbie Collinsworth, Soph.; Madison Wix, Jr.; Karleigh Hughes, Sr.; Karlee Haggard, Soph.

Sam Rayburn – Avreigh Chaffin, Jr.; Brianna Whirley, Jr.

Savoy – Mia Golvan, Soph.; Brealeigh Isom, Jr.; Maddie Clark, Fr.; Hannah Myers, Sr.

Trenton – Misty Spindle, Jr.; Phoebe Dotson, Jr.; Laynie Carter, Sr.; Ashley Alexander, Soph.