Southeastern outfielder Morrow adds second All-Region honor

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Seth Morrow continued adding to his postseason baseball honors as he was named a second-team ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region selection.

Morrow, an outfielder from San Antonio, had previously been named second-team NCBWA All-Central Region after being chosen as the Great American Conference Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-GAC selection.

He batted .378 with 54 hits, 14 of them doubles, along with three triples and 11 home runs. His double total ranked fifth in the Great American Conference while his three triples were good for eighth and his 11 homers ranked ninth.

Morrow was in the top 10 in the league in slugging percentage at .748 and on-base percentage at .474 and was tied for the top mark with 51 RBI.